Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, and Finastra, the largest pure-play software vendor that serves the financial services industry, today announced the availability of Fusion Invest in the Cloud, powered by Options infrastructure.

As part of its multi-cloud offering, Options has been working closely with Finastra to host the Fusion Invest product, which has been available on the Cloud since the start of the year.

Cloud-based Fusion Invest enables Finastra customers to access its innovative investment management solution without deploying hardware on-premises. The solution is designed to help portfolio and investment managers perform better in a market that is becoming ever more complex and highly regulated. It provides increased agility to scale, grow and utilize new products and services at greater speeds. Users also benefit from access to integrated portfolio and risk management based on advanced analytics for faster and better investment decisions, cross-asset coverage and front-to-back processing capabilities designed to increase efficiency, as well as a flexible operating model around a real-time investment book of record.

Options' SVP, Managing Director, EMEA Samuel Farmer, said, "We are delighted to be working with Finastra to offer Fusion Invest within our hybrid cloud environment. As a trusted Azure partner and long-time collaborator with Finastra, we are excited by this development which will enhance the breadth of our joint offering to clients. This advancement has formed a scalable model between the Options and Azure cloud environments, allowing cross-platform compatibility with a market-leading security wrapper."

Younes Guemouri, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Fusion Invest at Finastra, added, "Cloud-based Fusion Invest eliminates challenges around cost, scalability and infrastructure support. In collaborating with Options, a company we have been working with in a private cloud environment for many years, we enable our customers to benefit from Options' infrastructure expertise as well as fast onboarding and access to robust and secure, real-time investment management technology."

Options and Finastra have been industry partners, bringing hosted offerings to the financial services market together, for over five years.

About Finastra

Finastra is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services, creating better experiences for people, businesses and communities. Supported by the broadest and deepest portfolio of financial services software, Finastra delivers this vitally important technology to financial institutions of all sizes across the globe, including 90 of the world's top 100 banks. Our open architecture approach brings together a number of partners and innovators. Together we are leading the way in which applications are written, deployed and consumed in financial services to evolve with the changing needs of customers. Learn more at finastra.com.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 200 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand, Options are well placed to service their customers both on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com follow us on Twitter at @Options_ITand visit our LinkedIn page

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

