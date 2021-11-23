Developed by scientists in Malta, the tool is said to predict yield gains or losses that waves can determine in offshore PV installations. The research group identified three movements an offshore array can be subject to, and for each of them provided specific measurements.Scientists at Malta's Institute for Sustainable Energy have developed a simulation tool to assess the effect of wave response motion in offshore floating PV installations. "The simulation tool is applicable to any offshore project as long as the characteristic equations representing the response of the raft to incoming waves ...

