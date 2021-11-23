SimulTV: Yuletide Network Delivers the Gift of Family Holiday Cheer

SELMA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / SimulTV brings back its highly anticipated seasonal channel, the Yuletide Network, bringing you a new "Christmas Present" of family holiday cheer this year along with your favorites from "'Christmas Past". Find all your holiday movies and show favorites you grew up watching with family and friends - plus a new line-up of shows added since SimulTV's Yuletide Network premiered last year.

The Yuletide Network is a limited edition seasonal channel added to the SimulTV family of American-values programming, just in time for the holidays. The Yuletide Network brings you holiday warmth as good as a simmering mug of hot chocolate curled up by the fire with shows such as Jack Frost, Christmas Child, An American Christmas Carol, The Christmas Wife, The Year Without a Santa Claus, The Little Drummer Boy, and other memorable classics.

Relive those memories, and create new ones, too; with new additions such as The Twelve Days of Christmas Eve, I'll Be Home for Christmas, Christmas Comes to Willow Creek, The Little Match Girl, A Hobo's Christmas, and many more! Be sure to watch SimulTV's exclusive holiday showcase, The Homecoming: A Christmas Special - it's The Waltons original pilot episode combining exclusive interviews with Academy Award winning actress Patricia Neal and The Waltons series star Mary McDonough. It's only available to watch on SimulTV's Yuletide Network channel!

Do the Bah Humbugs have you feeling like a Grinch? Share in the spirit of holiday cheer and goodwill; gather family & friends and grab a comfy chair to settle into the Yuletide Network this holiday season. Visit https://simultv.com/livestreams/yuletide-network/ for more information about how you can tune in to make your holiday spirits warm and bright!

ABOUT SIMULTV:

SimulTV is an OTT, OTA, and IPTV network founded as a division of Interconnect Media Network Systems by CEO Steven Turner, currently broadcasting more than 140 live channels worldwide with up to 4k quality. Streaming videos, thousands of movies and Videos On Demand, as well as popular channels including Sony Movies, Cowboy Theater, GetTV, One America News Network, Newsmax, InfoWars, HDNet, AXSTV, CineSony, Kid Central, Providence Network, Mythos, The X Zone, Battery Pop, Small Town Life , Euronews, Dimensions, 2A Network, and more than a hundred other channels.

SimulTV also offers a New 4th Gen Set Top Box (not required for subscription) which is small enough to fit in a back pocket, at home, traveling on vacation, on the move in your car or truck. A subscription also provides the ability to connect two additional devices - a mobile phone, tablet, computer, or television. SimulTV apps are free in the Google Play and Apple App Store.

SimulTV has entertainment for everyone - thousands of movies, shows, news, music, sports, specials, and much more.

Visit simultv.com for more information about how you can tap into this huge universe of family entertainment.

