KOMO Plant Based Foods Inc.: Choices Markets now Selling Komo Plant-Based Products at All Retail Locations

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, continues its retail expansion with the addition of all 10 retail locations of Choices Markets carrying Komo's product line-up of wholesome, plant-based frozen meals.

Since 1990, Choices Markets has been a leader in offering local, organic and specialty food items in a warm, welcoming environment. From Kitsilano to Kelowna, Choices is 100% British Columbia owned and operated and committed to supporting local communities.

"Choices Markets is thrilled to welcome Komo Comfort Foods to our shelves! As a big supporter of local innovative products we are excited to provide our customers with these plant based comfort meals the whole family can enjoy together," says Choices Grocery Specialist, Brandon Ho.

Komo has expanded continuously since its retail launch 8 months ago and plans to continue to pursue rapid expansion across Canada and launch into the United States in early 2022.

About Choices Market

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have a 1-year frozen shelf life.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

For further information, please contact:

William White, President & CEO, Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.

will@komoeats.com

1-866-969-0882

