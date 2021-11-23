Nepra Foods Enters the U.S. Securities Market with OTC Listing Under the Symbol 'NPRFF'

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Nepra Foods Inc. ("Nepra") (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6.F)(OTC PINK:NPRFF) creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, is pleased to announce its United States listing debut on the OTC Pink Market under the trading symbol NPRFF. The company is also traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE).

Nepra's common shares now trade on the OTC Markets system under the trading symbol "NPRFF". This introduction into the U.S. OTC Pink Market will allow Nepra access to an expanding, broader range of non-Canadian investors and is expected to increase the convenience of trading and liquidity of its common shares within the U.S.

For Nepra, this listing comes at a time of unprecedented over-the-counter stock trading. In September of 2021, OTC trading volume soared to an all-time high of $548 billion, surpassing the annual trading volume for all of 2020. This surge in investor interest is well-timed to Nepra's growth strategy, particularly their consumer product category expansion.

"This OTC listing makes Nepra more accessible to investors in the U.S., where our company is expanding its footprint," says Nepra CEO David Wood. "We recently announced construction on a new 31,000 square foot production facility and kitchen in Centennial, Colorado to increase manufacturing capabilities and expedite new product development, firmly planting our operations in the U.S."

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group, headquartered in New York City, provides pricing information and liquidity on more than 11,000 over-the-counter securities. The OTC Markets Group is the owner and operator of the most substantial U.S. inter-dealer electronic quotation and trading system for over-the-counter (OTC) securities. For more information, please visit OTC Markets Group, Inc. Website at https://www.otcmarkets.com.

About Nepra Foods

Nepra Foods is grounded in a passion for food. We believe eating healthy shouldn't be difficult. Everybody deserves food options that are truly nutritious and taste good. Food shouldn't contain allergens that might prevent everybody in the family from enjoying it together. People shouldn't have to compromise quality and taste in what they eat even if they are trying to cut down on carbs, don't tolerate gluten or dairy very well, or don't want to eat food produced from animals. Nepra Foods is on a mission to make healthy, enjoyable food for everybody.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the statements relating to the Company's financial performance, business development and results of operations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

