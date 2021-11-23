Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2021) - Destiny Media Technologies (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, a cloud-based SaaS solution for digital asset management in the music industry, today announced financial results for its fiscal year ended August 31, 2021

Highlights

Fred Vandenberg, President and CEO said, "Fiscal 2021 grew by 9.1% to $4.172 million. We continue to experience strong growth in our independent label revenue for a total annual increase of 23.1% for the year.

"The Company continued to make investments into business development staffing and the Play MPE® platform that are designed to accelerate new market acquisition and revenue growth. The Company is also nearing the transition of all administration functions of Play MPE® to the web-based platform."

"We continued to see significant progress in new markets with expanded use in Canada and Central and South America. As well, Play MPE® completed a trial with Warner Music South Africa leading to a multi-year exclusive agreement that became effective after year-end," said Fred Vandenberg, Chief Executive Officer for Destiny Media Technologies.

Q4 2021 Financial Results

Highlights for Q4 2021 include (all figures are USD, and comparisons are to Q4 2020):

Successful trial with Warner Music South Africa completed;

Web-based Contacts and Release Scheduling of Play MPE® released;

Q4 revenue up 0.2% to $1.034M;

Fiscal 2021 Results

Highlights for fiscal 2021 include (all figures are USD, and comparisons are to fiscal 2020):

Revenue growth of 9.1% to $4.172M.

Independent label revenues up by 23.1%;

Canadian distributions up more than 500%;

Latin active recipients up 130%;

USA Urban, Rhythmic and Top 40 releases up 28%.

During the year under a normal course issuer bid, the Company repurchased 185,285 shares for a total cost of $0.260M.

On November 2, 2021, the Company granted 40,000 stock options to each of its directors and 40,000 stock options to CEO and president Fred Vandenberg. All options are exercisable at $1.50.

Fiscal 2021 Earnings Webinar

Destiny Media Technologies will hold a live webinar on Tuesday, November 23 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss financial results for its fiscal year ended August 31, 2021. The Company plans to release financial results for the year before market open on November 23, 2021.

This webinar replaces the Company's traditional conference call format.

The live webinar will include comments from President, Chief Executive Officer, Fred Vandenberg, and Director of Business Development, Glenn Mattern.

Date: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time)

Attendees are encouraged to register prior to the scheduled time at the following:

https://investors.dsny.com/investors/financials/

or directly on the REGISTRATION FORM by clicking here.

Attendees viewing the webinar can voluntarily submit verbal questions during the live presentation. Attendee cameras will remain off throughout the presentation. Attendees' microphones will remain off unless the attendee voluntarily selects to engage in questions similar to the format available on traditional conference call format.

The webinar format will provide the Company an opportunity to present visual information and provide attendees an opportunity for written questions.

For those without internet access, the webinar can be accessed via the following dial in details:

Direct dial in: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 253 215 8782

Webinar ID: 879 3173 3657

Attendees participating via dial in will not have access the webinar video stream, and will not have access to question and answer functions.

A recording of the webinar will be available after the event on https://investors.dsny.com/investors/financials/.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



As at August 31, (Expressed in United States dollars)





2021



2020



$



$

ASSETS







Current







Cash and cash equivalents

2,752,662



1,841,340

Short-term investments

-



781,490

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for







doubtful accounts of $19,743 [2020 - $23,412]

400,233



426,832

Other receivables

53,172



26,083

Prepaid expenses

103,463



78,562

Total current assets

3,309,530



3,154,307

Deposits

35,556



34,316

Property and equipment, net

143,487



194,277

Intangible assets, net

187,622



22,952

Right of use assets

190,253



403,961

Total assets

3,866,448



3,809,813









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current







Accounts payable

202,722



119,399

Accrued liabilities

309,839



353,235

Deferred revenue

8,511



19,638

Operating lease liability

226,978



238,261

Total current liabilities

748,050



730,533

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

-



219,063

Total liabilities

748,050



949,596









Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity







Common stock, par value $0.001







Authorized: 20,000,000 shares







Issued and outstanding: 10,265,361 shares







[2020 - issued and outstanding 10,450,646 shares]

10,266



10,451

Additional paid-in capital

9,157,804



9,366,290

Accumulated deficit

(5,788,539 )

(6,171,068 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(261,133 )

(345,456 ) Total stockholders' equity

3,118,398



2,860,217

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

3,866,448



3,809,813



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Years ended August 31,

(Expressed in United States dollars)





2021



2020



Q4 2021



Q4 2020



$



$



$



$

Service revenue

4,172,473



3,824,565



1,033,810



1,032,107















Cost of revenue















Hosting costs

131,325



106,804



39,034



33,443

Internal engineering support

29,723



24,303



8,725



5,025

Customer support

168,428



137,720



49,439



28,475

Third party and transaction costs

64,449



49,806



16,711



10,304



393,925



318,633



113,909



77,247















Gross Margin

3,778,548



3,505,932



919,901



954,860



91%



92%



89%



93%

Operating expenses















General and administrative

666,485



798,120



139,663



89,453

Sales and marketing

1,433,232



1,084,364



428,394



297,518

Product development

1,194,976



1,343,084



233,046



379,734

Depreciation and amortization

105,357



135,385



27,969



34,641



3,400,050



3,360,953



829,072



801,346 Income from operations

378,498



144,979



90,829



153,514

Other income















Interest income

4,031



24,415



869



4,672

Other income (expense)

-



21



-



2 Income before provision for income taxes

382,529



169,415



91,698



158,188

Income tax expense - deferred

-



-



-



- Net income

382,529



169,415



91,698



158,188

Foreign currency translation adjustments

84,323



46,403



(127,573 )

66,617

Total comprehensive income

466,852



215,818



(35,875 )

224,805 Net income per common share, basic and diluted

0.04



0.02



0.01



0.02

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company's risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021, which will be available on www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Fred Vandenberg

CEO, Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.

604 609 7736 x236

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/104733