Gecina (Paris:GFC) acknowledges Jean-Louis Missika's decision to stand down from his position on the Advisory Committee, following the opinion issued by the Ethics Commission for Paris Council Elected Officials (CDCP).

Gecina would like to clearly state that the Group has never benefited from any favorable decisions that might relate to a conflict-of-interest situation. Moreover, Gecina was never awarded any tenders by Paris City Hall when Jean-Louis Missika was in office.

Created in April 2021, and announced in a press release on April 13, the Advisory Committee's mission is to support Gecina's research into core trends in the evolving real estate market. Its work, in a strictly advisory capacity, is focused primarily on the scenarios for evolving trends relating to lifestyles and workplace practices, and their consequences for the organization of our cities and living environments. The Committee groups together experts with a wide range of skills (academics, business leaders), which represents a key asset to support the Group as it continues to move forward with its transformation.

The Advisory Committee is not a committee that was set up by the Group's Board of Directors and is not part of Gecina's corporate governance structure.

It has held two meetings to date in 2021, on April 13 and October 8. The Advisory Committee will meet at least twice a year.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20.0 billion euros at end-June 2021.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: "Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces". For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60 and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP).

