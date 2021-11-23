TKO by Tokocrypto: The Kripto Odyssey (T.K.O) Summit 2021: An Exploratory Voyage of Cryptocurrency and Its Blockchain Technological Foundation

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of the Total Kripto Overview (T.K.O) Summit 2021 which was attended by more than 37,000 virtual participants from over 11 countries, Toko Token (TKO), the native utility token of Tokocrypto which is Indonesia's most trusted crypto assets digital exchange and also the first entity in Indonesia to be registered under the country's Trade and Futures Exchange Ministry (BAPPEBTI), will be organizing The Kripto Odyssey (T.K.O) Summit 2021 that would be providing a 360° overview of the crypto landscape by covering the trending topics which are currently the talk of the crypto town including DeFi, GameFi and NFT on 4 December 2021.

The Kripto Odyssey (T.K.O) Summit 2021 would also be covering the technological foundation of cryptocurrency i.e. blockchain which has long been touted as the technology that will drive humanity towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution by exploring its distinctive features and characteristics, notable use cases and the manner in which it has supported humanity's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last but not least, there will be quarterly updates about the star of the show i.e. Toko Token (TKO) including the things that TKO holders can be looking forward to in the months ahead. Add in the participation of industry top guns namely Chia Hock Lai who is the Chairman of the ASEAN Blockchain Consortium, Juan Otero who is the Co-Founder and CEO of the world's leading blockchain-based travel platform Travala.com, Weso who is a developer of leading DeFi platform Beefy Finance, Irene Umar who is the co-founder of GameFi revolutionizer Yield Guild Games Southeast Asia (YGGSEA), Oscar Franklin Tan who is the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of NFT game changer Enjin as well as Tokocrypto's very own Chief Operating Officer (COO) Teguh Harmanda and it's certain that The Kripto Odyssey (T.K.O) Summit 2021 is set to be one small step for Tokonauts, one giant leap for the blockchain and cryptocurrency communities.

