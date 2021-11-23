Checkit's intelligent operations platform will be rolled out to 441 bp forecourts in Australia and New Zealand following a new agreement with the multinational energy company.

Checkit has agreed a four-year partnership with bp Australia Pty Limited and bp Oil New Zealand Limited, following the successful completion of a pilot programme.

Checkit's platform replaces paper-based processes with digital assistants in the form of a mobile app which prompts, guides and captures the activity of store assistants, and provides managers with real-time oversight. The platform also encompasses automated monitoring via fridge-mounted sensors and handheld temperature probes to enhance food safety, reduce waste and save time spent on manual checking routines.

The Checkit platform has already been effectively deployed at more than 320 bp-owned forecourts in the UK for more than 18 months. The rollout in Australia and New Zealand is the latest phase of Checkit's expanding international partnership with bp.

Hannah Barnes, Vice President of Operational Excellence for Europe and Southern Africa at bp, said: "The Checkit platform has already delivered significant value across our UK retail operations by eradicating paperwork, saving staff time, reducing waste and providing data that enables us to optimise the availability of food at our Wild Bean Cafes. All of this contributes to better experiences for both our customers and our frontline teams. Checkit has been central to our intelligent store operations programme and its introduction to Australia and New Zealand is a natural evolution of that."

Kit Kyte, CEO of Checkit, said: "The introduction of our platform into bp sites across Australia and New Zealand is a further affirmation of the importance of this technology in enabling intelligent operations across deskless workforces. The value can be seen in greater efficiency, improved staff engagement and retention, stock optimisation, production scheduling, waste reduction and many other measurable parameters. We have worked closely with bp to make this happen and look forward to continuing this valuable partnership."

About Checkit

Checkit is the intelligent operations platform for deskless workforces, enabling operational agility and intelligent decision-making in large multinational and complex national organisations. The solution offers optional plugins for sensor networks and smart building management.

The Checkit Connect platform prompts, guides, captures and analyses frontline activities through digital workflows. Real-time data is captured from multiple workplaces. The platform empowers leaders to comprehend and continually improve processes, enhancing innovation, productivity, efficiency, energy usage, waste reduction, customer experience, safety and compliance.

Checkit provides intelligent operations tools to the retail, franchise, healthcare, life sciences, facilities management, catering, manufacturing, hospitality and commercial property sectors.

Checkit has customers including the NHS, bp, Waitrose, Sodexo and Center Parcs. The Checkit platform generates around 11bn data points per year from sensors and digital workflows.

Checkit is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with its operations centre in Fleet, UK, and US office in Florida. The company has over 170 employees.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211123005136/en/

Contacts:

Nick Henderson

nick.henderson@checkit.net