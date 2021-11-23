The industry leader in price optimization and management and sales guidance software offers a free, one-day conference on 30 November.

Zilliant, the industry leader in intelligent B2B price optimization, price management and sales guidance software, today announced it will be hosting MindShare Europe a free, one-day conference for executives and pricing and sales leaders on Tuesday, November 30 in Paris, France.

"It's never been more challenging to navigate dynamic and quickly-changing market conditions in a manner that effectively ties commercial strategy to execution," said Zilliant President and Chief Executive Officer Greg Peters. "We're thrilled to welcome Zilliant customers and partners back, in-person, to provide a forum for them to learn and share best practices on pricing, sales and digital commerce excellence."

MindShare Europe promises a packed agenda of best-in-class content and customer stories with a focus on:

Improving organic growth with data science-driven customer insights.

Elevating existing pricing programs to be more flexible, granular, and transparent.

Meeting the demands of multi-country pricing with localized deployments of corporate strategy.

Best practices to becoming an adaptive and profitable distributor.

Enabling sales teams to trust and act on pricing intelligence.

New and upcoming Zilliant products, product features and innovations.

Enabling digital commerce from an IT and architectural considerations perspective.

"Powering intelligent commerce in the digital age requires best-in-class software, operationalized data science and AI, dedicated change management, and access to experts in the complex world of B2B pricing, sales, and digital commerce," said Zilliant Senior Vice President of Product and Science Pete Eppele. "We're thrilled to bring these insights to the stage at MindShare Europe and I look forward to the thought-provoking conversations that will take place in Paris."

Read the full agenda and learn more about MindShare Europe.

