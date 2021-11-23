COMPASS Pathways granted fifth US patent for crystalline psilocybin

London, UK - 23 November 2021

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that it has been granted its fifth patent by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This is COMPASS's 10th patent overall, with five now granted in the US, two in the UK, one in Germany and two in Hong Kong.

The new patent, US Patent No 11,180,517, covers methods of treating treatment-resistant depression (TRD) with crystalline psilocybin as well as with oral dosage forms of crystalline psilocybin with an excipient. Crystalline psilocybin is used in COMP360, COMPASS's synthesised psilocybin formulation being developed for psilocybin therapy in TRD.

George Goldsmith, CEO and Co-founder, COMPASS Pathways, said: "This 10th patent is a strong testament to our innovation. Patents enable us to continue to do the highest quality clinical research so we can work to bring therapies to patients who are suffering with serious mental health challenges and have few options."

