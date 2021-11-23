Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2021) - QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (the "QuantGate" or "Company"), an Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML") SaaS-based Fintech solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (the "MoU") with SoLVBL Solutions Inc., (CSE: SOLV), (the "SoLVBL") for the cooperation and development of a cyber security platform, to detect cyber-attacks, and provide 24/7 data security to QuantGate's "Intelligence" platform.

QuantGate's technology includes self-evolving algorithms that are highly responsive to changing market conditions and process massive amounts of real-time behavioural data, direct from the electronic order book of any exchange. As a Fintech services provider, increasing cybersecurity threats and the need for effective and resilient data security is paramount to maintaining seamless services. Integrating the "Q by SoLVBL" technology within the QuantGate platform will allow for greater data security and speed of transactions.

"With the increase in data collection, the demand to protect and verify data is unprecedented. QuantGate is excited to collaborate with SoLVBL Solutions, based on their broad knowledge of know-how in data verification and cybersecurity. There have been numerous announcements from Governments globally, regarding the security of data, and we think this verification solution will allow us to continue to grow and meet the demands and needs of our existing and future partners and clients. The collaboration aligns with our expansion and growth plans to become a global technological leader," said Govin Misir, CEO of QuantGate.

"We are certain that SoLVBL Solutions' collaboration with QuantGate will yield a comprehensive cybersecurity solution for QuantGate's technology service platform, answering a growing global cyber threat. We believe this will be the first of many such opportunities in the financial services vertical, and one that we realized was needed and doable in our ongoing conversations with the QuantGate team. Together we realized the critical need for this level of data protection in this sector," said Kaiser Akbar, President & CEO of SoLVBL Solutions.

About QuantGate Systems Inc.:



QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) is a publicly traded Fintech company operating for over 10 years, developing sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and proprietary big-data processing algorithms and analytics to deliver SaaS solutions and seamless API integration. Pilot Trading (www.pilottrading.co) is a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of QuantGate. Our core intelligence identifies investment opportunities across multiple asset classes, rooted in the financial markets, and perfected for cryptocurrency exchanges, enabling our valued clients to make better informed investment decisions. Turnkey solutions and efficient API's, founded on robust and scalable SaaS architecture, easily allow 3rd party integration for onboarding existing users, and scaling globally.

About SoLVBL Solutions Inc.

SoLVBL Inc. takes a different approach to cybersecurity with its proprietary Q by SoLVBL protocol that quickly and cost-effectively establishes the authenticity of digital records at very high speed. We don't believe that any system is 'un-hackable', no matter how secure it appears to be, and if a system can be hacked, the data within that system is subject to manipulation. Bad data leads to bad decisions. Our Mission: 'To empower better, faster decisions by developing a universal standard for establishing digital record authenticity which is easy to adopt, cheap to use, offers cryptographic assurances, and will not bottleneck systems.'. The Company is currently pursuing the following verticals: chain of custody for digital evidence including NG-911; data used in the financial sector; medical applications; and critical IoT infrastructures.

