- (PLX AI) - Orkla targeting annual organic growth of at least 2.5 per cent in 2022-2024 period.
- • Orkla targeting 2022-2024 underlying growth in EBIT of 4-6 per cent (previous target was "mid-single-digit growth")
- • We will adopt a more dynamic approach to our portfolio, without reducing our focus on our more mature markets and categories, CEO says
- • We will expand in markets and categories that we know well, where we have a strong presence or closely related positions: CEO
- • We will also be open to selling down our interest in or listing some businesses if we find it expedient to do so, CEO says
- • Sales of plant-based products are targeted to increase from NOK 846 million in 2020 to NOK 3 billion in 2025
- • Orkla is maintaining its dividend policy ambition of increasing dividends from the level of NOK 2.75 per share, normally within 50-70 per cent of earnings per share
