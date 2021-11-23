Transparency Market Research: Closed System Transfer Devices Market to Observe Notable Growth Due to Increase in Use of Oncology Drugs and Emergence of Novel Protocols in Pharmaceutical Industry, Says TMR

- Closed system transfer devices (CSTD) market will observe considerable growth owing to increase in focus on enhancing the safety of healthcare workers responsible for the compounding and administration of hazardous drugs

- Expanding investments toward developing an efficient drug-handling chain are likely to result in substantial growth of the closed system transfer devices (CSTD) market

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing adoption of closed system transfer devices in a plethora of drug safety programs coupled with increase in utilization of oncology drugs s expected to fuel the growth of the closed system transfer devices (CSTD) market. The emergence of several regions as cancer research centers is expected to be growth accelerators for the closed system transfer devices market during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has conducted extensive research on various aspects associated with the growth of the closed system transfer devices (CSTD) market. Analysts at TMR expect the global market for closed system transfer devices (CSTD) to expand at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. The closed system transfer devices (CSTD) market was valued at US$ 764.7 Mn in 2019 and extrapolated to cross US$ 2.37 Bn by 2030.

Request Brochure of Closed System Transfer Devices (CSTD) Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=55230

The rising collaboration between pharmacists and researchers around the world to develop well-defined transfer protocols and standards will help in boosting the demand for system transfer devices. Furthermore, the ability of numerous system transfer devices to restrict the contamination of parental drug products offers immense opportunities to allow extended beyond use dating (BUD). All these factors assure promising growth for the closed system transfer devices (CSTD) market. However, to strengthen their position in the closed system transfer devices (CSTD) market, players should focus on expanding their product portfolio.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Closed System Transfer Devices (CSTD) Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=55230

Key Findings of Report

High Requirement for Chemotherapy to Increase Demand for Closed System Transfer Devices

The incidence of cancer is rising at an accelerated rate. Chemotherapy is an important component in many cancer treatments. During chemotherapy, drugs such as doxorubicin are used. Such drugs are harmful to the persons who handle them. Frequent exposure could result in hair loss, infertility, birth defects, and cancer. In order to assure complete safety and avoid side-effects, safe handling is the key. Hence, this aspect ultimately maximizes the demand for closed system transfer devices.

TMR offers custom market research services that help clients to get information on their business scenario required where syndicated solutions are not enough, Request for Custom Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=55230

North America to Dominate Closed System Transfer Devices (CSTD) Market

In this study, the closed system transfer devices (CSTD) market has been classified into five regions: Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. According to TMR, North America is expected to lead the closed system transfer devices (CSTD) market. The Exposure of healthcare workers to harmful and toxic drugs has increased considerably over the years. The Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that approximately 8 million healthcare workers in North America are exposed to harmful drugs. Thus, these statistics reveal the need for safe drug transfer mechanisms. This factor eventually helps in increasing the growth rate of the closed system transfer devices (CSTD) market in North America.

Buy Closed System Transfer Devices (CSTD) Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=55230<ype=S

Asia Pacific is also expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. China may emerge as the largest growth-generating country in the Asia Pacific region. An increase in the target population requiring treatment and expansive utilization of closed system transfer devices in China is projected to drive the market in Asia Pacific.

Some well-established players in the closed system transfer devices (CSTD) market are Dickinson and Company, ICU Medical, Inc., Corvida Medical, JMS Co. Ltd., Equashield LLC, and Becton.

Global Closed System Transfer Devices (CSTD) Market: Segmentation

Closed System Transfer Devices (CSTD) Market, by Product

Systems



Needle Free Systems





Needle Systems



Component



Vial Adaptors





Syringe Adaptors





Tubing Sets and Accessories

Closed System Transfer Devices (CSTD) Market, by Application

Pharmacy



Nursing



Veterinary

Closed System Transfer Devices (CSTD) Market, by Distribution Channel

Direct Sales



Distributors

Closed System Transfer Devices (CSTD) Market, by Region

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market: Companies in the biologics contract manufacturing market are entering into multiple collaborations to increase the availability of ublituximab and enable its commercialization. Companies are re-evaluating their supply needs and securing long-term capacity to meet the global demand for ublituximab.

Bioanalytical Services Market: The bioanalytical services market is expected to advance at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical companies are increasing their output capacities in pre-clinical testing methods, drug safety, etc. with changing guidelines of international organizations.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market: Companies in the enteral feeding devices market are increasing the research in systems consisting of an electro-mechanical device with embedded software and enteral feeding tubes. They are increasing efforts to leverage the power of the electromagnetic technology where the devices create a personalized body map of patients, thus allowing the medical staff to precisely place the tube in the stomach or small intestine through the oral or nasoenteric route.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email:sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/closed-system-transfer-device-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg