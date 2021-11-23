Dante Labs Announces Worldwide Universal Access to Whole Genome Sequencing with 50% Off Black Friday Offering

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021, a global leader in genomics and precision medicine, today announced its Black Friday offer for whole genome sequencing test and interpretation at 50% off its already unbeatable list price, plus free worldwide shipping.



"At Dante Labs, we believe in universal access to the most advanced technologies in genomics and personalized medicine," said Andrea Riposati, CEO of Dante Labs. "This Black Friday offering is a real step toward achieving that goal, driving down the cost of whole genome sequencing, on a global basis."

Dante's Whole Genome Test provides personalized insights on hundreds of areas through advanced interpretation of whole genome data through three advanced reports:

Wellness Report: actionable advice to live better

actionable advice to live better Nutrigenomics Report: personalized diet based on your genome

personalized diet based on your genome Genomic Fitness Report: personalized training program based on your genome



The offer is valid worldwide until Cyber Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.

Special Black Friday Prices are:

EU (dantelabs.com (http://dantelabs.com/)): €249

US (us.dantelabs.com (http://us.dantelabs.com/)): $275

UK (dantelabs.co.uk (http://dantelabs.co.uk/)): £215

UAE: (dantelabs.uae): $275

About Dante Labs

Dante Labs is a global genomic data company building and commercializing a new class of transformative health and longevity applications based on whole genome sequencing and AI. Our assets include one of the largest private genome databases with research consent, a proprietary software platform designed to unleash the power of genomic data at scale and proprietary processes which enable an industrial approach to genomic sequencing.

Contact

Giorgio Lodi

media@dantelabs.com

+39 0862 191 0671

www.dantelabs.com

