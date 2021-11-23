Ribbon Communications Inc.: Ribbon Call Trust Announced Winner in the 2021 Pipeline Innovation Awards, Assurance Category

Complete identity assurance solution helps service providers mitigate malicious robocalls and fraud attacks for their customers

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that its Ribbon Call Trust is the winner of the 2021 Pipeline Innovation Awards, Assurance category, which recognizes innovations that protect service provider operations, revenues and business from error, failure and fraud.

"The proliferation of robocalls and fraud attacks has fundamentally altered people's relationship with their phones and negatively impacted legitimate businesses and organizations," said Tony Scarfo, Ribbon's EVP & General Manager, Cloud & Edge Business Unit. "Our innovative Ribbon Call Trust solution is designed to help resolve this issue, and we're delighted to have been recognized with this prestigious award."

Designed to help mitigate and prevent malicious robocalls and fraud attacks, Ribbon Call Trust enables voice providers to determine caller identity, intent and reputation via a cloud-hosted Reputation Scoring service that provides analytics-based originating and terminating robocall and fraud mitigation. Ribbon's cloud-hosted services are instantiated on Ribbon Identity Hub, a cloud-native SaaS platform designed as an open ecosystem with open APIs and data integration.

Ribbon Identity Hub enables ingestion of real-time and non-real time data from the provider's network and third party services and databases in order to increase the accuracy of identity assertion modeling.

Workflow processes for Identity Hub services can be easily configured, providing a flexible way to integrate new services and data sources.

Scalability, reliability, and operational automation are delivered by taking advantage of cloud native design attributes and principles of cloud native operations.

The annual Pipeline Innovation Awards have provided credible recognition of technical innovation in the industry over the last decade. Each year, the Innovation Awards program receives hundreds of nominations which are distilled to a select number of semi-finalists, who compete across more than 10 categories of technical innovation. Contestants submit extensive evaluation information to validate their innovation, which is objectively scored across over 20 different aspects of technical innovation. This information is provided to an esteemed judging panel consisting of key executives who leverage like technology to advance the way we work, live, play and communicate as a globally-connected. The Judges exclusively select the most innovative competitor in each category.

"The Pipeline Innovation Awards have continually recognized the leading innovators that are transforming the industry, and the world, with the most significant technical advancements," said Scott St. John, managing editor of Pipeline. "We are happy to see Ribbon recognized for their innovations in assurance in the 2021 Pipeline Innovation Awards program and applaud their advancements and contributions to the progress of the global landscape."

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

