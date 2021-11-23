Business Warrior Corporation: Business Warrior Discusses Disruptive Lending Solution in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ("SCV") announces the availability of a new interview with Business Warrior Corp. (OTC PINK:BZWR) ("the Company") to discuss the Company's new funding solution for small businesses, Business Warrior Funding.

Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Business Warrior President Jonathan Brooks noted the difficult process of applying for a small business loan and explained how Business Warrior Funding will upend the traditional process and replace it with a quick, accurate and streamlined experience.

"We've spent a lot of time in the past going through the broken process that is small business lending," explains Brooks. "Business Warrior Funding is all about the speed and accuracy of letting business owners know: how much I qualify for, what my payment is going to be and when I will get my cash."

Company CEO Rhett Doolittle spotlighted Business Warrior Funding as a powerful lending solution and a crucial element of Business Warrior's growth strategy.

"We're solving a big problem in the market right now for small businesses' ability to get cash … especially when a small business is just starting," Doolittle says. "This is going to change the way lending happens for small businesses, we hope forever. Our goal is to fund hundreds of millions of dollars for small businesses in 2022. It's a big year coming."

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/november-interview-business-warrior-bzwr/.

About Business Warrior

Business Warrior Corp. (OTC PINK:BZWR) is the source for small businesses in America to enhance their brand and boost marketing results. The Business Warrior software takes a holistic view of a business' online reputation, listings, website search results and social media. Predictive algorithms are utilized to recommend the most imperative actions needed to drive new customers, positively impact daily operations and improve profitability. For more information, please visit www.BusinessWarrior.com.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

Socialize with SmallCapVoice and their clients at

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmallCapVoice/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smallcapvoice

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smallcapvoice/

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release and the offering materials may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. They are based on the current beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the company's management regarding the future of the company's business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. When used in the offering materials, the words "aim," "estimate," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "future," "goal," "hope," "likely," "may," "plan," "potential," "seek," "should," "strategy," "will" and similar references to future periods are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which constitute forward looking statements. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict (many of which are outside of the company's control) and could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company, the offering or other matters, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Information:

Business Warrior

Investor Relations

855-884-5805

Investors@BusinessWarrior.com

SmallCapVoice.com

Stuart T. Smith

512-267-2430

Info@SmallCapVoice.com

SOURCE: Business Warrior Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/674246/Business-Warrior-Discusses-Disruptive-Lending-Solution-in-Audio-Interview-with-SmallCapVoicecom