ePlay Digital Inc: ePlay Announces New Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC) Data Leading to Accelerated Marketing of Fan Freak and Klocked

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / ePlay Digital Inc . ( CSE:EPY) (OTC PINK:EPYFF) (FSE:2NY2 ) (the "Company") today announced the release of new 2021 data tracking customer acquisition cost (CAC) for Google, App Store Search, Facebook and TikTok platforms across the companies 12+ apps on Google Play and Apple App Store. The data helps the company decide how to maintain growth and target revenue for existing and new apps including Klocked and Fan Freak.

"ePlay has been working hard to minimize customer acquisition costs and deliver transparency without giving away competitive advantages," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "We are thrilled with the results indicating future focus across the app portfolio including with Klocked ranging from $0.56 per app install from Apple Search, $1.23 from TikTok, and as low as $1.66 from Google."

The company utilizes a variety of marketing techniques to obtain app downloads from social media influencers, websites, promotions, and paid advertising. Finding the correct mix minimizes costs and maximizes returns.

Customer Acquisition Costs (CAC) range from a low of $0.11 per app install from Google Ads to a high of $24.11 per app install from Facebook Ads. ePlay's Android apps enjoy the lowest CAC overall. Of ePlay's 13 active apps, 8 have a CAC of less than $1.00 for each download (between $0.11 and $0.86). These include Howie Go Viral, Swish AR, Outbreak Android, Big Swish Android, Swish AR ES, and Klocked. Google accounts for 5 of the least expensive app CACs, TikTok for 3, Apple Search Ads for 2. Facebook is, across the board, the most expensive source of downloads for ePlay and further efforts are necessary to drive CAC on Facebook down. The newest creative pictured in this press release started testing today.

With well over 350,000 downloads in 2021, the company continues to innovate with customer acquisition, technology, and app revenues. With Klocked and Fan Freak containing the highest price point items reaching as high as $85 per transaction currently. Accelerating the most cost effective download techniques and maximizing revenues from advertising, in-app purchases, and registration fees is the current company marketing focus. Getting the best mix continues to be analyzed against actual results indicating future direction.

Boston Common 5k Real-time Race and Virtual Run

P4 AI and AR cues are available exclusively in Klocked and the November 27 Boston Common 5k Hybrid Real-Time Race Experience and Virtual Run . All real-time and virtual participants will receive physical and digital race t-shirts, digital finisher's medals, augmented reality race bib, and placement recognition for overall and division winners.

Klocked app participants will be able to choose between teleporting to Boston for the real-time race experience on November 27 or the virtual run from November 28 to December 12. Klocked users will personalize and send their 3D avatar to Boston on race day to compete live in ePlay's sports metaverse.

Participants running on race day from anywhere in the world will receive:

awesome augmented reality unboxing experience

race t-shirt (digital and physical)

augmented reality race bib and finisher's medal

race audio coaching guide

race landmark announcements

race placement announcements

race placement advancement pacing advice

get added to division leaderboard

earn points to unlock special features

replays and highlights

spectator code to send to family and friends to watch the race

ePlay has added a special section to the Klocked website to learn more about the Klocked Phenomenal Race Day Experience . In addition, event registration for either (or both) the real-time race and virtual run is available from the following:

Klocked App - real-time race* registration only as an in-app purchase

- real-time race* registration only as an in-app purchase Race Roster - real-time race* and virtual run registration

- real-time race* and virtual run registration Outside Magazine's RunReg - real-time race* and virtual run registration

Active.com - real-time race* and virtual run registration

- real-time race* and virtual run registration TrackieReg - real-time race* and virtual run registration

*real-time race experience requires Klocked App. Run requirements include iPhone. Headphones are required for augmented reality audio experience.

ePlay's mobile games and virtual worlds include Howie Mandel's Howie's Games , Robert Horry's Big Shot Basketball , and ePlay's running app Klocked . The official release announcement of Fan Freak will follow.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new augmented reality running app, Klocked.run , sports gaming app Fan Freak , flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

ePlay Released Games

Howie Go Viral - iOS / Android

Outbreak ES - iOS

Outbreak Unlimited - iOS / Android

SwishAR ES - iOS

SwishAR - iOS / Android

Big Shot Basketball - iOS / Android

Big Swish - iOS

Big Shot Swish ES - iOS

Klocked Augmented Reality Fitness App - Klocked.run

Sign up for early access to Fan Freak Sports App

