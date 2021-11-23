Pipedrive opens its office in the heart of Berlin

Already 25 employees in Berlin; staff aimed to grow rapidly in 2022.

Julia Denike (formerly McKinsey) new Global Head of Markets and leading the Berlin office

Pipedrive wants to at least double its business in Germany by 2023.

Since Pipedrive was founded in Estonia in 2010, the company has been growing significantly. Pipedrive, the global sales-first CRM and revenue management platform for SMBs, recently integrated Google Workspace, Microsoft, and Zoom into the platform; another step towards becoming the all-in-one revenue intelligence platform. So far, Pipedrive's success has been impressive worldwide: since November 2020, the company belongs to the ranks of the European unicorns; more than 800 employees work for Pipedrive; more than 95,000 companies from 175 countries use the platform. Now the Estonian-founded SaaS provider is opening a new office in Berlin the tenth in eight different countries. In addition, Pipedrive already operates a data center in Frankfurt am Main.

Pipedrive's Berlin office is initially home to the company's global marketing hub, as well as its design, sales, and support engineering teams. Today, Germany is one of the largest growing markets for Pipedrive globally. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Today, Germany is one of our largest, and fastest-growing markets. Here we have an annual growth of 60% and support the revenue teams of about 10,000 small and medium sized businesses, to successfully meet their goals," emphasizes Dominic Allon, CEO of Pipedrive. "We have identified Germany as one of our blueprint markets that we will base our playbook on for entering and scaling in other countries. Thus, in 2022, Pipedrive will make significant investments in developing our business in Germany. The first step is opening a long-awaited office in Berlin that allows us to be closer to our customers and execute our growth plans in Germany as well as the whole DACH region faster and more efficiently."

Pipedrive's Berlin office is initially home to the company's global marketing hub, as well as its design, sales, and support engineering teams. Having currently 25 employees at its Berlin office, Pipedrive plans to increase the team significantly next year. Julia Denike is Pipedrive's Global Head of Markets and is leading the new Berlin office. Previously, Julia was a management consultant for McKinsey for six years. There, she was responsible for go-to-market, launch, and growth strategies for various digital companies. With her experience, Pipedrive is planning a large-scale foray into the German market.

"Germany is one of the largest growing markets for Pipedrive globally. Excellent product reviews and low customer churn proves that our German customers love how Pipedrive can boost their revenue numbers. However, operating in a €200M CRM market for SMBs in DACH, we still see large market potential for Pipedrive. In the coming years, we plan to focus on growing our current strong verticals like wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing and professional services, and strengthen our footprint further among our many other industries. We will also remarkably increase our investment in Germany to boost our brand awareness and significantly improve the customer experience along the full lifecycle," explains Julia Denike, Global Head of Markets at Pipedrive

The German office currently consists of 25 employees and Pipedrive is planning to increase the Berlin team in the coming year, predominantly in the marketing and sales departments. "One of the reasons Berlin was chosen as the location for our German office is its access to great talent and their affinity to the tech industry. The tech-ecosystem is a major factor of Berlin's economy. This attracts top talent from universities, foreign countries, and all over Germany. This deep talent pool with tech expertise is perfect for us as a European CRM leader," adds Julia Denike.

About Pipedrive

Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small and medium sized businesses. Today, Pipedrive is used by revenue teams at more than 95,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is headquartered in New York and has offices across Europe and in the US. The company is backed by a majority holder Vista Equity Partners, and Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, Atomico, DTCP, and Rembrandt Venture Partners. Learn more at www.pipedrive.com.

