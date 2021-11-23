Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of SignUp Software AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (607/21)

On request of SignUp Software AB, company registration number 556570-9721, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with effect from November 24, 2021. The decision is conditional upon that SignUp Software AB meets the liquidity requirements for the shares. As per today's date the company has a total of 20,000,000 shares. Shares Short name: SIGNUP ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 22,515,625 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017085020 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 240382 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556570-9721 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from November 24, 2021, up to and including November 25, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see page 37 in the Swedish prospectus. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +4652800399.