The Planting Hope Company Inc.: Planting Hope to Virtually Open the TSX-V on November 29, 2021

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company") a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, today announced it will virtually ring the opening bell on the TSX-V on November 29, 2021.

"We are extremely proud to ring the opening bell of the TSX-V in celebration of our recent listing," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-Founder of Planting Hope. "Joining a Canadian exchange that is home to some of the most innovative and disruptive companies is fitting for Planting Hope. Leading with our flagship sesamemilk, we are at the forefront of the plant-milk market, offering a healthier and more sustainable option than almond and oat milk. We could not be more excited for the future."

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company with a focus on nutrition, sustainability and diversity. For more information visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com.

