The closing day of the African Energy Week event held in South Africa this month heard voices casting doubt on a renewables-only energy transition and calling for a gradual change and continued investment in petrochemical production.The year's African Energy Week event closed with the message the continent is not ready to abandon fossil fuels, with one speaker casting doubt on the efficacy of renewables to keep the lights on, and a government representative stressing the need for oil and gas-fired electricity to power solar manufacturing. On the final day of the event in Cape Town - organized ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...