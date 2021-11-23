iText Software Corp.: iText Wins 2021 Document Manager Award "Project of the Year: Public Sector"

iText was also named a runner-up in the "Low-Code Document Management Software Product of the Year" category with iText DITO, acknowledged as industry leaders across the document management sector.

GHENT, BELGIUM / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / iText Software , a global leader in innovative award-winning PDF solutions, today announced it won the 2021 Document Manager Award "Project of the Year: Public Sector" for the value iText 7 Core brings to Dedoco to enable Sign with SignPass integration for secure document signing. Additionally, the company was named a runner-up in the "Low-Code Document Management Software Product of the Year" category with iText DITO.

Now in its 15th year, the Document Manager Awards were established to showcase, recognize and reward the sector's true pioneers in technology products and service. The DM Awards reflect document management leaders segmented across areas with themes including workflow, security, compliance and AI. An independent panel made up of industry experts judges the entries.

"We are honored to win the Document Manager Award 'Project of the Year: Public Sector', and I am proud that our team has been recognized as leaders in the document management sector," said Gary Fry, CEO of iText. "The award win is a validation of how we focus on our customers and investment in product innovation to drive high value. We look forward to our continued partnership with application development teams in 2022 and beyond."

This award win comes in a year in which iText launched several new products such as iText pdfOffice, an add-on for the iText 7 Core PDF library which enables high-quality native conversion of Microsoft Office documents to PDF, and pdfOptimizer, an add-on for the iText 7 Core PDF library that allows developers to easily optimize PDFs for size or speed, by giving them fine-grained control over various optimization options. Additionally, iText DITO Manager component was added to iText DITO, and the availability of iText technology has expanded to AWS Marketplace and MuleSoft.

You can see a full list of the Document Manager Award winners here , and for more information on iText, or to receive a 30-day free trial to discover the power of iText's PDF SDK and iText DITO document generator today, visit itextpdf.com/en .

About iText Software

iText Software is a global leader in innovative award-winning PDF solutions used by millions of users worldwide - both open source and commercial - to create digital documents for a variety of purposes: invoices, credit card statements, mobile boarding passes, and more.

The iText 7 Core library is available as open source, while commercial licensing provides professional support and release from the AGPL requirements. The iText 7 Suite includes a wide range of add-ons providing extra functionality, and we also develop iText DITO: a collaborative template-based PDF generator with integrated template and resource management thanks to the iText DITO Manager component.

Customers choose iText because of its world-class software quality, and reliable, mature, and proven technology. The PDF solutions can be embedded into the document workflows of various industries and their applications to enable creation and manipulation of PDFs, and advanced features like secure content redaction, encryption, digital signatures, and ensuring documents are accessible and archivable. iText supports a diverse customer base, which includes more than 70% of the Fortune 50 companies as well as small businesses and government agencies, with iText earning an overall 90%+ customer satisfaction rate.

About the Document Manager Awards

Now in its 15th year, the Document Manager Awards were established to showcase, recognise and reward the sector's true pioneers in technology products and service. The event is now the biggest date in the industry calendar.

Media Contact:

Sarah Thorson

sarah@york.ie

SOURCE: iText Software Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/674334/iText-Wins-2021-Document-Manager-Award-Project-of-the-Year-Public-Sector