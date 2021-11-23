The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.: The Fresh Factory Brings Innovation and ESG-Focus to Canadian Venture Capital Markets

B Corporation focused on creating, investing in, and accelerating the plant-based, clean-label food and beverage brands of tomorrow

Strong management team and board with extensive experience in food commercialization, health and wellness and CPG, backed by strategic investors, including Listen Ventures and Kimbal Musk

CAROL STREAM, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. (CSE:FRSH) ("The Fresh Factory" or the "Company"), a mission-driven company for plant-based and clean-label food and beverage brands, joins the CSE to capture the appetite of the Canadian venture capital markets.

The Fresh Factory is a vertically integrated company focused on accelerating the growth of emerging plant-based and clean-label food and beverage brands. The Fresh Factory owns or partners with up-and-coming brands to develop, manufacture, distribute, and sell products made from fresh produce and recognizable ingredients. It operates from its centrally located manufacturing facility in Carol Stream, Illinois, just outside of Chicago, ideally located to serve customers across the United States. As a B Corporation, The Fresh Factory is environmentally and socially focused and driven to leave a lighter, greener mark on the environment while making a strong, positive impact on their communities and the food system as a whole.

"We saw the Canadian venture capture markets as the perfect arena to further propel our business and to align with investors who support companies like ours - companies who want to put out great products while also helping people and reforming inefficiencies in the system," said Nate Laurell, co-founder of The Fresh Factory. "As a B Corporation, we set a goal to become a market leader in sustainability - everything from ensuring a fair wage for our farmers, sourcing locally, composting our waste, purchasing produce seconds (food that is often thrown out), donating a percentage of sales, and operating a diverse and equitable company. These are just a few of the metrics we track today, and we have various initiatives underway to become even more sustainable."

According to a 2021 report published by Bloomberg Intelligence, Plant-Based Foods Poised for Explosive Growth, the plant-based food market is projected to reach $162 billion by 2030, outpacing the growth of conventional products. However, the founders of The Fresh Factory noted that there was a fundamental disconnect between this trend and the legacy infrastructure that exists in the food and beverage industry. Specifically, 20,000 new food and beverage products launch yearly,(1) the majority coming from small brands that often require small runs and refrigerated (perishable) supply chains, necessitating both efficiency and speed. However, the current industry infrastructure was built for conventional brands that tend to be bigger and slower and create preservative-laden shelf-stable products that can sit in a warehouse for months.

The Fresh Factory was designed to fill this gap in the market. First, they are experts in plant-based, clean-label formulation, with onsite food scientists and recipe-development specialists. They are also flexible and fast, accommodating small run sizes and accomplishing in weeks what larger, more cumbersome companies take months to do. This way, The Fresh Factory can create and launch in-demand products quickly, going from farm to shelf in record time, in a way that legacy infrastructure simply cannot. And small brands are now flocking to The Fresh Factory for their nimble expertise: in 2020, The Fresh Factory produced more than 250 different types of products for 36 different brands, numbers that are poised to significantly expand given the burgeoning of the plant-based market and the growth of small brands.

Take a virtual tour of The Fresh Factory's manufacturing facility in Carol Stream, Illinois: https://vimeo.com/282782045/bb24a9151b.

Key Company Highlights

The Fresh Factory operates as a vertically integrated platform focusing on fresh plant-based, clean-label food and beverages, with its headquarters and main manufacturing facility located in Carol Stream, Illinois, just outside of Chicago.

Sells products online, through distributors, and through retailers across the United States.

Maintains a number of certifications and licenses, including USDA Organic, Gluten-Free, Kosher, and non-GMO.

Produced more than 250 different products for 36 different brands in 2020.

Key Investment Highlights

Innovative: Adaptable manufacturing facility and expertise in clean-label, plant-based formulation that enables the quick launch of on-trend products with the flexibility for small run sizes.

Adaptable manufacturing facility and expertise in clean-label, plant-based formulation that enables the quick launch of on-trend products with the flexibility for small run sizes. On-Trend: The Fresh Factory sits at the center of the fastest-growing sectors in the food industry and currently operates in significant markets, including Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) and retailers and are scaling into Direct-to-Consumer (DTC).

The Fresh Factory sits at the center of the fastest-growing sectors in the food industry and currently operates in significant markets, including Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) and retailers and are scaling into Direct-to-Consumer (DTC). Experienced: Led by an experienced team of entrepreneurs with deep knowledge and experience in the food and beverage and health and wellness sectors.

Led by an experienced team of entrepreneurs with deep knowledge and experience in the food and beverage and health and wellness sectors. Proven: Solid year-over-year revenue growth with strong gross margins.

Solid year-over-year revenue growth with strong gross margins. Diversified: Broad exposure to the plant-based, clean-label food market with multiple ways to win, including equity brands and partner brands.

Brand Portfolio

Equity Brands (100% owned by The Fresh Factory) Field + Farmer - plant-based dressings, dips, and juices made with farm-fresh ingredients. Element Pressed - cold-pressed juices built for vitality, glow, immunity, and defense.

Partner Brands Dozens of leading food and beverage brands across traditional retail and direct-to-consumer channels.



Vertically Integrated Platform

Innovation: The Fresh Factory launches a variety of innovative products every year, performing full-production trial runs to ensure that product quality is just as high for large runs as it was in the kitchen.

The Fresh Factory launches a variety of innovative products every year, performing full-production trial runs to ensure that product quality is just as high for large runs as it was in the kitchen. Real Food: The Fresh Factory handles fresh produce, creating delicious plant-based, clean-label foods such as fresh pressed cold-pressed juice, beet hummus, and carrot miso salad dressing.

The Fresh Factory handles fresh produce, creating delicious plant-based, clean-label foods such as fresh pressed cold-pressed juice, beet hummus, and carrot miso salad dressing. Manufacturing: Wholly owned co-manufacturing facility is SQF Level III certified and a leader in food safety. The facility was built to be flexible and to accommodate smaller minimum runs.

Wholly owned co-manufacturing facility is SQF Level III certified and a leader in food safety. The facility was built to be flexible and to accommodate smaller minimum runs. Fulfillment: Assembly, pick-pack-ship, and storage services for refrigerated and dry products. In-house logistics teams that coordinate deliveries, often arranging shared trucks to reduce distribution costs.

Assembly, pick-pack-ship, and storage services for refrigerated and dry products. In-house logistics teams that coordinate deliveries, often arranging shared trucks to reduce distribution costs. Finance: Collaboration with emerging brands, often extending working capital terms or helping to obtain vendor financing on an as-needed basis.

Collaboration with emerging brands, often extending working capital terms or helping to obtain vendor financing on an as-needed basis. Sales and Marketing: In-house sales and marketing teams to help manage brand rollout.

ESG-Focused

Elected to implement a number of social and environmental policies, including composting 100% of its produce waste and donating any extra produce or products.

Donates 1% of sales from the Field + Farmer brand and sources produce seconds when available (more than 1.2M pounds in 2020 alone).

Its Field + Farmer brand buys locally whenever possible, with more than 40% of its ingredients coming from local farms (defined as within 500 miles of its facility).

As of year-end 2020, employs a diverse team with 42% identifying as women and 60% identifying as persons of color.

Management Team, Board and Advisors

Nate Laurell, co-founder and CEO: Entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience, having founded and sold companies in the finance, energy, and food sectors.

Entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience, having founded and sold companies in the finance, energy, and food sectors. Bill Besenhofer, co-founder and COO: More than 18 years in operations and a lean six-sigma black belt, with deep experience in management and leading successful operations teams, including at Cardinal Health and Great Point Ventures.

More than 18 years in operations and a lean six-sigma black belt, with deep experience in management and leading successful operations teams, including at Cardinal Health and Great Point Ventures. Jeremy Schupp, CFO: More than 20 years of experience in the food, agriculture, and energy sectors, working for both start-ups and some of the world's largest companies, including Cargill and Nestle.

More than 20 years of experience in the food, agriculture, and energy sectors, working for both start-ups and some of the world's largest companies, including Cargill and Nestle. Jeff Cantalupo, Director: Founder and Managing Partner of Listen.co., with deep experience in the health and wellness movement, having led Listen's seed investments in Calm and Factor, after beginning his career helping large brands innovate at Leo Burnett.

Founder and Managing Partner of Listen.co., with deep experience in the health and wellness movement, having led Listen's seed investments in Calm and Factor, after beginning his career helping large brands innovate at Leo Burnett. Lindsay Levin, Director: Seasoned CPG marketer, having served as Chief Marketing Officer at RXBAR (acquired by Kellogg's) and Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at Fluresh, after having worked at PepsiCo, Stanford University, and Navigant Consulting.

Seasoned CPG marketer, having served as Chief Marketing Officer at RXBAR (acquired by Kellogg's) and Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at Fluresh, after having worked at PepsiCo, Stanford University, and Navigant Consulting. Besar Xhelili, Director: Deep experience in capital markets and law, currently serving as Director of Dunfield Capital Corp., a capital markets advisory company, and co-founder of Zoglo's Incredible Food Corp.

Deep experience in capital markets and law, currently serving as Director of Dunfield Capital Corp., a capital markets advisory company, and co-founder of Zoglo's Incredible Food Corp. Kimbal Musk, Investor and Advisor: Founder of The Kitchen Community and Square Roots, board member at Tesla and SpaceX, and a respected real-food advocate.

To learn more about The Fresh Factory and to receive news and updates, visit www.thefreshfactory.co.

