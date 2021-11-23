Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2021) - SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) ("SoLVBL Solutions" or the "Company") is pleased to announce on November 21, 2021 it signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) ("QuantGate"), an Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML") SaaS-based Fintech solutions provider, to develop a cyber security program to detect cyber-attacks and provide 24/7 data security to QuantGate's "Intelligence" platform. This is the first MOU signed by SOLV in the financial services sector, one of its priority client verticals. This first step will allow SOLV to further demonstrate its capabilities around data security and speed of transactions, which are two of Q by SoLVBL's key premises. The Company will continue to pursue opportunities with brokerages, banks and other entities in the financial services sector.

SoLVBL Solutions is at the forefront of developing cybersecurity solutions and advanced unique capabilities for providing customers with capabilities to protect and verify incoming data against a range of cyber threats.

QuantGate is a publicly traded company that has developed an AI and ML, SaaS based intelligence platform providing signals and opportunities for clients. QuantGate's technology includes self-evolving algorithms that are highly responsive to changing market conditions and process massive amounts of real-time behavioural data, direct from the electronic order book of any exchange. As technology service providers face increased cybersecurity threats, the need for effective and resilient data security is paramount to maintain seamless services.

"We are certain that SoLVBL Solutions' collaboration with QuantGate will yield a comprehensive cybersecurity solution for QuantGate's technology service platform, answering a growing global cyber threat. We believe this will be the first of many such opportunities in the financial services vertical, and one that we realized was needed and doable in our ongoing conversations with the QuantGate team. Together we realized the need for this level of data protection in this sector," said Kaiser Akbar, President & CEO of SoLVBL Solutions.

"With the increase in data collection, the demand to protect and verify data is unprecedented. QuantGate is excited to collaborate with SoLVBL Solutions, based on their broad knowledge of know-how in data verification and cybersecurity. There have been numerous announcements from Governments globally, regarding the security of data, and we think this verification solution will allow us to continue to grow and meet the demands and needs of our existing and future partners and clients. The collaboration aligns with our expansion and growth plans to become a global technological leader," said Govin Misir, CEO of QuantGate.

About QuantGate:

QuantGate is a publicly traded Fintech company operating for over 10 years, developing sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and proprietary big-data processing algorithms and analytics to deliver SaaS solutions and seamless API integration. Pilot Trading (www.pilottrading.co) is a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of QuantGate. Our core intelligence identifies investment opportunities across multiple asset classes, rooted in the financial markets, and perfected for cryptocurrency exchanges, enabling our valued clients to make better informed investment decisions. Turnkey solutions and efficient API's, founded on robust and scalable SaaS architecture, easily allow 3rd party integration for onboarding existing users, and scaling globally.

About SoLVBL Solutions Inc.

SoLVBL Solutions Inc. takes a different approach to cybersecurity with its proprietary Q by SoLVBL protocol that quickly and cost-effectively establishes the authenticity of digital records at very high speed. We don't believe that any system is 'un-hackable', no matter how secure it appears to be, and if a system can be hacked, the data within that system is subject to manipulation. Bad data leads to bad decisions. Our Mission: 'To empower better, faster decisions by developing a universal standard for establishing digital record authenticity which is easy to adopt, cheap to use, offers cryptographic assurances, and will not bottleneck systems'. The Company is currently pursuing the following verticals: chain of custody for digital evidence including NG-911; data used in the financial sector; medical applications; and critical IoT infrastructures.

For Further Information, Contact:

SoLVBL Solutions Inc.

Kaiser Akbar, President & CEO

100 King Street West, Suite 5700

Toronto, ON, M5X 1C7

E: info@SoLVBL.com

T: 416.450.5995

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives, including, the implementation and success of Q by SoLVBLTM, and expectations for other economic, business and/or competitive, factors. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, SoLVBL assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/104829