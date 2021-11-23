Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.: Meta Hero Project: 3D, Fully Animated, Customizable and Personalized Metaverse-Ready Avatars Showcasing at L.A. Comic Con

NFT features include fully rigged game-ready, customizable, and personalized 3D avatars for the metaverse infused with super skills and powers.

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Oasis Digital Studios Limited ("Oasis"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.(CSE:LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)(FRA:4T51), a global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions company, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest client Meta Hero ProjectTM, a new 3D Meta Avatar platform that allows users to fully customize and personalize their avatar with their life-like body type and photo-realistic face, together with unique skills and powers from a range of classes, giving them the ability to integrate with digital identity and be part of new and emerging online games and metaverse activities, including Oasis' client Aftermath Islands. Meta Heroes combine game play, interactive engagement, and socialization seamlessly through fully controllable, high quality, personalized 3D avatars. The Meta Hero ProjectTM will be showcased at Liquid Avatar Technologies' booth #1241 at Los Angeles Comic Con December 3-5, 2021.

In development for the past two years and expected to launch in early 2022, each Meta Hero will be playable in a series of environments, starting with Aftermath Islands. Limited edition, Series 1 Meta Hero ProjectTM "kits" comprised of a starter recruit and special bonuses will retail, supported by Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and gated accounts starting at US $500, with only 25,000 available globally. Meta Hero NFTs will be managed by an online gated and secured account that is transferable through trading and 3rd party sales, allowing for each Meta Hero to grow its skills and experience without affecting any change to the original NFT.

Unlike other algorithmic, video, or flat image NFTs, the Meta Hero ProjectTM will be one of the first photo-realistic, life-like, customizable, personalized, and interactive NFTs, fully rigged for animation and play and that will conform to game, emerging metaverse, and digital identity standards. The Meta Hero ProjectTM will be able to link to a player's digital identity through Liquid Avatar Technologies and their Liquid Avatar Mobile App account, giving individuals the flexibility to manage and control their real-world identity and their virtual identity through a fully immersive avatar experience.

Each 3D avatar will start as a "Recruit" with the ability to acquire certain skills and powers from one of seven different classes, including Close Combat Specialist, Spellcaster, Mentalist, Enchanter, Elementalist, Range Combat Specialist and Assassin. Players will be able to buy Meta Hero ProjectTM Kits with a range of skills and an assortment of powers. Players can level up their Recruit and can trade or sell the NFT that powers each Recruit's account. When ready, a player can elect to go to Game Mode and customize their Recruit with their personal traits. Players can elect to use their skills and powers for gaming and metaverse play, or actively engage without them for business, school, and everyday online and metaverse activities.

Oasis is the exclusive agent for this project and will receive up to 30% of all primary sales of Meta Hero ProjectTM Kits and items, as well as a portion of any 3rd party NFT platform sales. In addition to Humanoid 3D customizable and personalized avatars, additional fantasy, alien, and animal Meta Hero ProjectTM kits will be available.

Oasis' parent company, Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc., is the Digital Innovation Partner at this year's Los Angeles Comic Con ("LACC"), and has over 1,500 square feet of booth space, which it will share with Oasis (Booth #1241). Liquid Avatar Technologies will also participate in a Mainstage panel and other panels and is administering an augmented reality scavenger hunt for participants at the event. Prior to the pandemic, over 123,000 people attended the last live LACC in 2019. Other exclusive events and limited-edition and sales are planned for this event.

About Oasis Digital Studios Limited - www.oasisdigitalstudios.com

Oasis Digital Studios Limited ("Oasis") brings together leading individuals and organizations in blockchain technology, computer graphics, augmented reality, entertainment, art, sports, gaming, music, media, comic book, memorabilia, and pop culture arenas to support the fast-paced and growing digital collectible and NFT marketplace. The Oasis business model is to create storytelling, experiential and collectible partnerships with artists, sports personalities, talent, brands, and commercial enterprises to create digital offerings and digital / physical product programs via digital collectibles and NFTs. Oasis uses multimedia, cinematics, animations, and other techniques to create unique products together with the latest Augmented Reality and virtual technologies to tell the Artist and Talent stories providing immersive experiences for Digital Collectibles and NFTs. The Oasis AR Enhanced NFT experience, powered by ImagineAR, will be available exclusively through the Liquid Avatar Mobile App, which features the ability for users to create digital icons that allow them to manage, control and create value from their biometrically verified digital identity, and is available on Google Play and in the Apple App Store.

About Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. - www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign Identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity.

The Liquid Avatar Mobile App, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform that empowers users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons allow users to manage and control their digital identity and Verifiable Access and Identity Credentials, and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want.

The Liquid Avatar Verifiable Credentials Ecosystem (LAVCE) has been developed to support all participants in a digital credential ecosystem, including the Holder, Issuer and Verifier, using state-of-the-art blockchain and open standards technologies initially as a node on the Indicio Network. The Company is a voting and steering committee member of the Trust over IP Foundation, founding and steering committee member of Cardea, a Linux Foundation Public Health project, member of the Good Health Pass collaborative, DIACC, the Covid Credentials Initiative ("CCI"), The Linux Foundation and a founding member of the Lumedic Exchange.

The Company has a suite of early-stage revenue generating programs that support the Liquid Avatar Mobile App program, including KABN KASH, a cash back and reward program that has over 500 leading online merchants. In Canada, the Company also has the KABN Visa Card, a "challenger financial" platform that allows users to manage and control a range of financial services for traditional and digital currencies. The Company is currently exploring expansion of the KABN Visa Card program to other geographic regions, including the USA.

The Company's subsidiary, Oasis Digital Studios, is a creative and development agency that supports a wide range of artists, talent, and enterprises with Non-Fungible Token (NFT) marketing and sales solutions.

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "LQID" (CSE:LQID).

The Company also trades in the United States, on the OTCQB under the symbol "LQAVF" and in Frankfurt under the symbol "4T51".

For more information, please visit www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

