SnapLogic's Intelligent Integration Platform is being used by the broadcaster to power its new enterprise-wide digital transformation strategy

SnapLogic, provider of the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform, today announced that it has been supporting one of the United Kingdom's largest commercial television networks, ITV, as it undertakes a new digital transformation project that will allow them to better distribute shows and content around the world.

Supplying customers across a diverse range of channels and platforms, the integrated producer and broadcaster creates, owns, and distributes high-quality content on multiple platforms globally with over 46,000 hours of content in their catalogue. After deploying SnapLogic as the de-facto company-wide integration platform, the catalogue's vast data assets can now be managed and viewed in real-time in Salesforce.

With all Salesforce integrations now taking place through the SnapLogic platform, information is automatically uploaded and/or updated to the catalogue each day with data from their License Rights management system via a SQL Server database. This means the sales teams now can report exactly which licenses or rights are sold in near real-time.

Further supporting ITV's broader sales strategy were the integrations of their campaign management system with SQL Server and Salesforce. This allowed sales teams to view information on which advertisements were being sold for each channel and digital hub, enabling them to better manage and forecast sales and revenue.

"SnapLogic's powerful integration and automation platform has allowed us to accelerate ITV's digital transformation," said Phil Maguire, Application Service Delivery Manager at ITV. "SnapLogic's self-service, low-code approach has also meant we haven't had to dedicate further resources to training people to engage with the platform, meaning we can redirect this additional capital towards furthering other important projects."

The Salesforce integrations being built by the ITV team have become more and more sophisticated and robust during their time using the SnapLogic platform. For example, metadata on ITV's core catalogue is automatically updated to Salesforce, meaning the team can obtain whatever catalogue data they need within seconds simply by typing in the production number, accelerating their ability to supply content to stakeholders.

George Mogannam, CRO at SnapLogic, added: "Working with a broadcaster as venerable as ITV to speed up their digital transformation initiatives has been a pleasure. At SnapLogic, we understand the importance and value of making data integration fast, easy, and accessible to all within the organization. We look forward to continued partnership with ITV in the future."

SnapLogic's Intelligent Integration Platform uses AI-powered workflows to automate all stages of IT integration projects design, development, deployment, and maintenance whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. The platform's easy-to-use, self-service interface enables both expert and citizen integrators to manage all application integration, data integration, API management, B2B integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company's self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

Connect with SnapLogic via our Blog, Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211123005424/en/

Contacts:

Scott Behles

SnapLogic

scott.behles@snaplogic.com

+1 415-571-4462

Cameron Burke

Kaizo for SnapLogic

snaplogic@kaizo.co.uk

+44 (0)203 176 4700

Jeff Drew

Guyer Group for SnapLogic

snaplogic@guyergroup.com

+1 617-233-5109