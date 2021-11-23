The Y Combinator Company Seeks to Close the Gap Between Mobile Demand and Companies' Ability to Deliver On It

Bitrise, the Mobile DevOps company that works with more than 6,000 mobile organizations to get apps to market faster and smarter, today announced the close of its $60M Series C funding round. The round was led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners, and was joined by existing investors including Partech, Open Ocean, Zobito, Fiedler Capital, Y Combinator and H14. The new investment brings Bitrise's total funding to nearly $100M.

Bitrise will use the new funding to close the chasm between the world's growing demand for mobile products and the ability of today's mobile organizations to deliver on those needs. Mobile developers are currently under extreme pressure to build more, faster, while navigating an increasing number of moving parts and complexities.

Bitrise is actively changing the trajectory of the mobile industry by building the tools, processes and practices that will define the next 10 years of mobile. Today, thousands of companies across the globe, including Rakuten, WISE, BOSE, Virgin Mobile, Grindr, Tonal, Compass, Mozilla, Philips Hue, Marks Spencer, use Bitrise's technology to manage mobile operations and automate core workflows from a single platform. More than 100,000 developers rely on Bitrise to eliminate manual practices, shorten their release cycles, and quickly understand how new pieces of code will affect live apps before releasing updates to app stores.

The world's largest tech companies have acknowledged the need for platforms that streamline workflows so developers can keep up with the nuances of Mobile DevOps and the needs of consumers and app stores. Bitrise is currently the only platform that addresses the entirety of the mobile product value stream across all app stores, and that can scale to meet the needs of enterprise users.

"The way mobile operations are currently staffed and organized, only a fraction of the top 1% of mobile companies are equipped to reach critical adoption and long-term profitability," said Barnabas Birmacher, CEO and co-founder of Bitrise. "Success is skewed in favor of companies with the largest talent pools and budgets, rather than defined by creativity, customer centricity, and excellent user experiences. Our Series C will enable us to continue to deliver on the mission we've had since day one: to make mobile success about prioritizing creativity and end users, rather than mastering complex tooling that constantly breaks down."

Since its launch in 2014, Bitrise has become a core part of modern mobile engineering stacks, and is used to build many of the world's most popular mobile applications. The company is introducing multiple products to address the challenges that uniquely plague mobile teams. By optimizing the way mobile product organizations work and automatically surfacing insights that otherwise result in wasted hours and productivity, Bitrise is elevating companies' proficiencies and capabilities to compete in the mobile space.

"Bitrise has been building towards the current moment in mobile since its launch eight years ago. Mobile has become a primary means of communication, entertainment, and commerce for people around the world, and Bitrise has enabled enterprises to keep up with mobile innovation at an ever-increasing pace," said Josh Zelman, Vice President at Insight Partners. "Bitrise was purpose-built for mobile, and the company has become a leader in the mobile DevOps space. We're honored and excited to partner with Bitrise as they continue to grow."

Josh will join Bitrise's board with Matt Koran acting as a board observer.

"Mobile is now the norm and not the exception. It can no longer be addressed by siloed tools or extensions of existing desktop tools, instead it requires a complete purpose-built DevOps platform that specifically addresses the nuanced needs of the mobile-first world," said Reza Malekzadeh, General Partner at Partech. "The Bitrise team shared that vision with us on day one and has been executing perfectly on that journey. We believe the team will continue on their path to becoming the leader in this space, defining and delivering the platform for mobile at scale."

Bitrise is currently hiring for dozens of positions across its engineering, product, sales, and growth teams. All positions are open to global candidates, who are welcome to work remotely.

About Bitrise

Bitrise is a Mobile DevOps company, whose platform is used by more than 6,000 businesses to get apps to market faster, improve security and keep up with constantly changing mobile requirements. Bitrise enables the world's most sophisticated mobile organizations, including half of all mobile unicorn startups, to automate testing, accelerate build times, and quickly understand how new pieces of code will affect live apps. Customers, including Rakuten, WISE, Bose, Virgin Mobile, Grindr, Tonal, Compass, Mozilla, Philips Hue and Marks Spencer, use Bitrise to rapidly respond to the changing mobile landscape. Bitrise is a Y Combinator company, headquartered in Budapest, with offices in London, San Francisco, Boston and Tokyo.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

About Partech

Born in San Francisco and Paris, Partech is one of the most active tech investors in the world, bringing together capital, operational experience, and strategic support for entrepreneurs at seed, venture and growth stages. The current portfolio includes 200+ companies in more than 30 countries, of which 12 are valued at more than $1B.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211123005841/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Kieran Powell

kieran.powell@channelvmedia.com