Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
3 Gründe, warum Sie sich heute Yumy Bear Goods gut anschauen sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906866 ISIN: US0231351067 Ticker-Symbol: AMZ 
Tradegate
23.11.21
15:13 Uhr
3.178,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3.176,503.178,0015:13
3.176,503.178,5015:13
PR Newswire
23.11.2021 | 15:04
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Liquidware Announces FlexApp Integration with Amazon Elastic Fleet

Instantly add any application stack to Elastic Fleet with FlexApp One

CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidware, the leader in digital workspace management, today announced FlexApp One integration with the newly announced Amazon AppStream 2.0 Elastic Fleet, a new fleet type that offers a completely different approach to cloud desktops. This integration extends the use case of Elastic Fleet to ALL applications, not just the ones in portable format.

Liquidware Logo

Based on AWS-managed pool of streaming instances, elastic fleets allow customers to deploy applications from AWS cloud storage (S3) buckets. This offers many benefits to customers such as lower costs and speed but also has restrictions. Because the fleet is based on AWS managed instances, only portable applications are supported, excluding those requiring a traditional installation on the Windows OS. Working in collaboration with Amazon, Liquidware has integrated FlexApp One, its self-contained FlexApp layer format, into AppStream 2.0 Elastic Fleet.

FlexApp One is an included feature of FlexApp, the industry's leading application layering solution that untethers the dynamic capabilities of layered applications from full-time network connections, enabling applications to be made available by any means necessary. FlexApp One applications are self-contained in one shareable file and run without the need for an additional application player on Windows sessions.

The benefits this integration delivers to customers are:

  • Extends desktop fleet with any application you need
  • No installation needed
  • No virtualization, the application interacts with natively with the OS
  • Quickly test new applications
  • No update cycles

Further details can be found in this launch blog post by Amazon.

"We worked with Amazon during the Beta phase to test integration with FlexApp and the FlexApp One functionality," stated Thomas Lahaussois, head of strategic alliances, Liquidware. "It's a great use case, since we extend the new fleet use case to all applications instead of only the ones in portable format. With FlexApp One, you can now instantly add any application stack to your Elastic Fleet."

About Liquidware

Liquidware is a leader in digital workspace management solutions for Windows desktops. The company's products encompass all facets of management to ensure the ultimate user experience across all workspaces - physical, virtual, DaaS or in the cloud. Enterprises across the globe utilize Liquidware solutions to dramatically decrease time spent managing desktops, while delivering increased security, flexibility and scalability. Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), and RDS desktops, Citrix Desktops, VMware Horizon, Amazon WorkSpaces, and Nutanix Frame. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners. For more information, visit www.liquidware.com or follow on Twitter @liquidware.

Media Contact:

Jane Rimmer | jane@hiviz-marketing.com | +44 7710 633488

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/620751/Liquidware_FInal_Full_Color_Logo.jpg

AMAZON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.