FactSet Research Systems Inc.: FactSet Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 23, 2021(NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that it will release its financial and operating results for the first quarter fiscal 2022, ending November 30, 2021, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. FactSet will also host a conference call to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. eastern time on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.



The following information is provided for investors who would like to participate in the conference call and webcast:

U.S. Participants : 833.726.6487 International Participants : 830.213.7677 Passcode: 1069960 Webcast: FactSet Q1 2022 Earnings Call (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/95o4b3dk)

An archived webcast with the accompanying slides will be available at the Company's investor relations websitefor one year after the conclusion of the live event. The earnings call transcript will be available via FactSet CallStreet. An audio replay of this conference will also be available until December 28, 2021 via the following telephone numbers: 855.859.2056 in the U.S. and 404.537.3406 internationally using passcode 1069960.

Media & Investor Relations Contact:

Rima Hyder

+1 857.265.7523

rima.hyder@factset.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Kendra Brown

+1 203.810.2684

kbrown@factset.com