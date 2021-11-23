Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
3 Gründe, warum Sie sich heute Yumy Bear Goods gut anschauen sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 901629 ISIN: US3030751057 Ticker-Symbol: FA1 
Tradegate
23.11.21
13:06 Uhr
407,00 Euro
+1,60
+0,39 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
406,00407,8015:14
406,00409,0013:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.11.2021 | 15:05
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FactSet Research Systems Inc.: FactSet Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 23, 2021(NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that it will release its financial and operating results for the first quarter fiscal 2022, ending November 30, 2021, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. FactSet will also host a conference call to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. eastern time on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

The following information is provided for investors who would like to participate in the conference call and webcast:

U.S. Participants :833.726.6487
International Participants :830.213.7677
Passcode:1069960
Webcast: FactSet Q1 2022 Earnings Call (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/95o4b3dk)

An archived webcast with the accompanying slides will be available at the Company's investor relations websitefor one year after the conclusion of the live event. The earnings call transcript will be available via FactSet CallStreet. An audio replay of this conference will also be available until December 28, 2021 via the following telephone numbers: 855.859.2056 in the U.S. and 404.537.3406 internationally using passcode 1069960.

About FactSet

FactSetfor our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.comand follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.

FactSet
Media & Investor Relations Contact:
Rima Hyder
+1 857.265.7523
rima.hyder@factset.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Kendra Brown
+1 203.810.2684
kbrown@factset.com


FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.