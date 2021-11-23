Winnipeg, Manitoba in the Homeland of the Red River Métis--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2021) - Today, Green Mountain Health Alliance Ltd (Green Mountain), Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre (Sunnybrook), and the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) are pleased to announce that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on high quality research to advance our understanding of cannabis as a medical therapy and to improve health outcomes for the Manitoba Métis, also known as the Red River Métis.

"This initiative marks Green Mountain's entry onto the international medical cannabis stage, in a division of the business with a broad and beneficial reach" says Wade Attwood, Green Mountain CEO. "Together with the MMF and Sunnybrook, we aim to develop cannabis derived IP protected formulations that effectively address specific conditions. It is an honor to be embarking on this collaboration with two household names in Canada."

"The MMF is committed to the highest level of physical, mental, social and spiritual health of the Red River Métis," said Frances Chartrand, Minister for Health at the MMF. "We know that, based on existing research, our community has poorer health outcomes than other populations. We need to ensure we are exploring every avenue that helps us understand both traditional and western medicinal options for our Nation. This relationship will help us advance that goal."

"We look forward to continuing to study how medical cannabis might be used to effectively manage symptoms in a variety of conditions, including inflammatory bowel disease, sleep disorders, narcotic dependency, dementia and more," says Dr. Lawrence Cohen, a gastroenterologist and researcher at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. "Together with the MMF and Green Mountain, we're excited to advance ground-breaking research in this promising field."

This new relationship will:

Increase cannabis research and development with world leading scientists

Contribute to knowledge about the effects of cannabis consumption

Develop intellectual property

Determine which cannabinoids work most effectively for a range of symptoms and complaints

About the MMF:

The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) is the national democratic government for the Manitoba Métis, also known as the Red River Métis: the origin and core of the Métis Nation. The Red River Métis are Canada's negotiating partners in confederation and the founders of the province of Manitoba. The MMF promotes the political, social, cultural, and economic interests and rights of the Red River Métis. In addition, the MMF delivers programs and services to our community including: child and family services; justice; housing; youth; education; human resources; economic development; and natural resources.

About Sunnybrook:

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre is inventing the future of health care for the 1.3 million patients the hospital cares for each year through the dedication of its more than 10,000 staff and volunteers. An internationally recognized leader in research and education and a full affiliation with the University of Toronto distinguishes Sunnybrook as one of Canada's premier academic health sciences centres.

About Green Mountain:

This initiative adds a new dimension to the Green Mountain story and valuable recognition for our online consulting and scripting platform Greener Life Medical, where the concept for this collaboration began. This is the start of a journey of medical discovery and a shared vision to improve the quality of care for patients and communities.

