Digital collaboration leader will bring more than 500 new job positions to its new Amsterdam Co-Headquarters over the next year

Miro, the leading online whiteboard platform designed for distributed team collaboration, today announced that it will dramatically expand its presence in Amsterdam, making the hub the largest of 11 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Miro has leased the entire historic building at Stadhouderskade 1, located in Havas Village in Amsterdam's city centre. Miro will also grow its Amsterdam-based workforce from 441 employees to nearly 1,000 in the next year, across all functions including Product, Engineering, Marketing, Sales, and Customer Success.

Timed with the expansion, Miro announced Amsterdam as its second company headquarters, along with its existing hub in San Francisco. Miro currently occupies a co-working space in Amsterdam, where nearly half of Miro's executive team is based, including Co-founder and CEO Andrey Khusid, Chief Product Officer Varun Parmar, as well as the company's Chief Technology Officer, Head of Customer Experience, and Head of Operations.

"Amsterdam is an incredibly special place to me and an important hub for Miro," said Miro Co-founder and CEO Andrey Khusid. "As an Amsterdam resident, I'm constantly inspired by the energy of this city and its growing technology scene. We're confident this city's vibrant community and culture will continue to inspire our employees to build the best collaboration platform possible for our customers."

Miro will open its new, expanded Amsterdam hub by February 2022. The company will occupy the entire historic building, representing 32,496 rentable square feet. Built in the 1920s by architect Pieter Lucas Marnette, Stadhouderskade 1 was designed in line with the Amsterdam School style of architecture and is the only building on the Stadhouderskade that is located directly on the water. It features a variety of indoor and outdoor collaboration spaces, multiple cafes, and excellent accessibility.

Miro's expansion in Amsterdam comes on the heels of an expansion in Austin, Texas, and new hub locations in Tokyo, Japan, and Munich and Berlin, Germany.

"Hybrid working is here to stay and many companies and organizations rely on tools like Miro to ensure efficient collaboration. We are very excited that Miro has chosen to grow and innovate further here in Amsterdam, especially since they are committed to joining initiatives that develop and foster home-grown tech talent," said Amsterdam Deputy Mayor Victor Everhardt.

Miro currently has more than 100 career opportunities available in Amsterdam. To learn more about all of Miro's 200+ current opportunities, please visit Careers at Miro.

About Miro

Miro is an online whiteboard platform for team collaboration. The platform's infinite canvas enables teams to lead engaging workshops and meetings, design products, brainstorm ideas, and more. Miro, co-headquartered in San Francisco and Amsterdam, serves more than 25M users worldwide, including more than 100,000 client organizations and 95% of the Fortune 100. Miro was founded by Andrey Khusid and Oleg Shardin in 2011 and currently has more than 1,000 employees in 11 hubs around the world. To learn more, please visit www.miro.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211123005517/en/

Contacts:

Allison Menozzi

allison@miro.com