Company receives third recognition from CRN in 2021

Snow Software, the global leader in technology intelligence, is announcing that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Snow as a Finalist for the 2021 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. Snow is being recognized for its Snow Spend Optimizer in the Office Productivity Software category.

Snow Spend Optimizer helps IT leaders prepare for software license audits while gaining visibility and control of technology spend. By entering cost data and software agreements into Spend Optimizer, IT and finance leaders can view technology expenses and contracts. Users can view technology spend by department, region or business unit, enabling IT and finance leaders to accurately allocate costs and enable chargebacks to the appropriate organizational budget.

With these insights, IT leaders can make informed business decisions on consolidating and rationalizing under-utilized hardware, software and devices. They will also be able to compare software licenses used with the relevant entitlements, determining their effective license position to help prepare for audits and to manage costs more effectively.

The honor follows two previous recognitions from CRN earlier this year. Snow was awarded a 5-star rating in the 2021 CRN Partner Program Guide for its enhanced partner program, which was completed in January. Brian Allison, Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances at Snow, was also recognized as a 2021 CRN Channel Chief for his leadership in developing and executing the new partner strategy.

"We are truly grateful to once again receive recognition from the CRN community for our ability to help tech leaders optimize resources and reduce IT spend," said Allison. "The entire team at Snow is committed to the success of our customers. We believe that IT leaders and their teams are uniquely positioned to transform and protect their organizations, and our goal is to empower them to manage their technology visibility and consumption."

CRN's annual Tech Innovator Award program showcases innovative vendors in the IT channel across 47 different technology categories, in key areas ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. To determine the winners, a panel of CRN editors reviewed hundreds of vendor products using multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity and ability to address customer and partner needs.

"CRN's annual Tech Innovator Awards acknowledge technology vendors that display their ongoing commitment to empowering and enabling end users, while also promoting continuous business growth for solution providers, with cutting-edge, purpose-built products and services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "I'd like to personally congratulate each and every one of this year's CRN Tech Innovator Award winners and finalists. We are proud to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are driving transformation and innovation in the IT space."

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.

About Snow Software

Snow Software is changing the way organizations understand and manage their technology consumption. Our technology intelligence platform provides comprehensive visibility and contextual insight across software, SaaS, hardware and cloud. With Snow, IT leaders can effectively optimize resources, enhance performance and enable operational agility in a hybrid world. To learn more, visit www.snowsoftware.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

