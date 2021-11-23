Recover, a leading material sciences company and global producer of low-impact, high-quality recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends,has won the Ryan Young Climate+ Award at the Textile Sustainability Conference 2021. The company was recognized for its overall commitment to meeting the Climate+ strategy goal, thanks to its work with key industry stakeholders to drive change, establish a new circular supply chain, and scale its production capacity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211123005635/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

In its first year of existence, the Ryan Young Climate+ Awards recognize leaders within the textile supply network from around the world who have demonstrated leadership and vision in the effort to develop industry climate solutions in 2020. Organized by Textile Exchange, a global nonprofit that creates leaders in the preferred fiber and materials industry, the award acknowledges the efforts of Recover in its pursuit to achieve circular fashion for all through its sustainable and cost-effective plug-in-play solution.

Recover is an innovative textile producer that has been pioneering sustainable materials and recycling since 1947. The company recycles post-industrial and post-consumer cotton waste, replacing the need to cultivate cotton, dramatically reducing water waste, limiting the use of dyes through its RColorBlend system, and reducing textile landfill waste. By integrating its cotton into the supply chain, Recover also helps brands and retailers to meet their climate goals and make a significant positive environmental impact.

To support the massive and accelerating demand from brands, Recover is rapidly scaling the production of its recycled cotton fiber close to textile waste manufacturing hubs, whilst also dedicating one-third of its capacity to post-consumer recycling by 2025. It is the first mover and trusted thought leader to do so in the recycled cotton fiber space.

"As a longstanding member and supporter of Textile Exchange we are truly honored to receive this award," said Helene Smits, Chief Sustainability Officer at Recover. "For Recover, being recognized as a Climate leader motivates us to be even more committed to be an agent of change in this industry. We must act now as an industry to achieve the climate targets and contribute to resilient ecosystems in line with the 2030 Climate+ vision that Ryan Young developed and presented at Textile Exchange conference in 2019."

"We are honoring Ryan Young's pioneering efforts with the creation of these awards. He often used to say, 'Do we want to be someone who is part of the solution or someone who is part of the continued problem?' I think he would agree that all of today's winners want to be the solution-leaders," said La Rhea Pepper, CEO and Co-Founder at Textile Exchange.

ABOUT RECOVER

Recover is a leading material sciences company and global producer of low-impact, high-quality recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends. Its premium, environmentally friendly, and cost-competitive products are created in partnership with the supply chain for global retailers and brands, offering a sustainable solution to achieve circular fashion for all.

As a fourth-generation, family-owned company with over a 70-year history in the textile industry, Recover is on a mission to scale its proprietary technology to make a lasting positive impact on the environment and partner with brands/retailers and other change-makers to meet the industry's sustainability targets. Recoverwas honored in Fast Company's Innovation by Design Awards for 2021 in the Sustainability and Materials categories. For more information, visit www.recoverfiber.com and follow @recoverfiber on social media.

ABOUT TEXTILE EXCHANGE

Textile Exchange is a global nonprofit that creates leaders in the sustainable fiber and materials industry. The organization manages and promotes a suite of six leading industry standards, as well as collects and publishes critical industry data and insights that enable brands and retailers to measure, manage and track their use of preferred fiber and materials.

With more than 600 members who represent leading brands, retailers and suppliers, Textile Exchange has, for years, been positively impacting climate through accelerating the use of preferred fibers across the global textile industry and is now making it an imperative goal through its 2030 Strategy: Climate+. Under the Climate+ strategic direction, Textile Exchange will be the driving force for urgent climate action with a goal of 45% reduced CO2 emissions from textile fiber and material production by 2030.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211123005635/en/

Contacts:

Hannah Wesselby

Hannah.wesselby@recoverfiber.com