Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has promoted Chris Warrior to Head of Executive Professional Lines in the UK, and named Jessica Kirby as Head of Commercial Management Liability Insurance in the UK.

"BHSI has a rigorous recruiting process that enables us to build our global team with individuals who possess both exceptional capabilities and strong character," said Vanessa Maxwell, Country Manager, UK, BHSI. "And with our deep bench of talent, we are pleased to be able to give our teammates excellent opportunities to advance in our nimble and always growing organization. I look forward to seeing all that Chris and Jess will achieve for BHSI and our E&P lines customers in their new roles."

Chris joined BHSI in 2019 as Head of Management Liability for the UK and Ireland. In his new role, he will oversee BHSI's UK team and portfolio across all Executive Professional Lines, including Management Liability as well as Professional Indemnity, Cyber and Transactional Liability Insurance. Chris has nearly two decades of experience underwriting in the UK marketplace. He can continue to be reached at chris.warrior@bhspecialty.com

Jess Joined BHSI in 2018 as Senior Underwriter, Commercial D&O. In her new role as Head of Commercial Management Liability for the UK, she will oversee the team and portfolio she has played a critical role in building for BHSI in the UK. Jess has nearly 15 years of experience in the UK Financial Lines market. She can continue to be reached at Jessica.kirby@bhspecialty.com.

