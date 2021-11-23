Designed to be a robust price for Bitcoin and Ethereum in AUD across major exchanges

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) in partnership with CryptoCompare, the global leader in digital asset data, today announced the launch of the MVIS CryptoCompare Global Bitcoin Benchmark Rate (AUD) (ticker: GBBRA) and the MVIS CryptoCompare Global Ethereum Benchmark Rate (AUD) (ticker: GEBRA).

The indices serve as a reference rate for funds, asset managers and exchanges who wish to build financial products, such as derivatives and ETPs, on Ethereum and Bitcoin.

"We are pleased to launch another two digital assets indices building on the success of the North America focused MVIS CryptoCompare Bitcoin Benchmark Rate and the MVIS CryptoCompare Ethereum Benchmark Rate. With these indices, we offer a more global concept in this framework, and our first digital assets indices in AUD," said Thomas Kettner, COO of MV Index Solutions.

"We are delighted to continue our ongoing partnership with MVIS with the launch of our first AUD digital asset indices, which expand on the framework of our highly successful North American Benchmark Rate. These indices will play an important role in helping a wider scope of global investors gain exposure to digital assets," said Charles Hayter, CEO and Co-Founder of CryptoCompare.

The MVIS CryptoCompare Global Bitcoin Benchmark Rate (AUD) (ticker: GBBRA) and the MVIS CryptoCompare Global Ethereum Benchmark Rate (AUD) (ticker: GEBRA) are rules-based indices which cover the broadest CCCAGG pricing provided by CryptoCompare, calculated in AUD as price return indices. Detailed information about the Indices, including methodology details and index data, is available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

MVIS CryptoCompare Global Bitcoin Benchmark Rate (AUD) (ticker: GBBRA)

Number of Components: 1

Base Date: 31 December 2018

Base Value: 5311.64

MVIS CryptoCompare Global Ethereum Benchmark Rate (AUD) (ticker: GEBRA)

Number of Components: 1

Base Date: 31 December 2018

Base Value: 191.77

About MV Index Solutions www.mvis-indices.com

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 33.95 billion in assets under management (as of 23 November 2021) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

About CryptoCompare https://data.cryptocompare.com

CryptoCompare is an FCA authorised and regulated global leader in digital asset data, providing institutional and retail investors with real-time and historical data spanning 5,500+ coins and 250,000+ currency pairs. By aggregating and analysing tick data from globally recognised exchanges and seamlessly integrating multiple datasets, CryptoCompare offers a comprehensive, granular overview of the market across trade, order book, historical, social and blockchain data.

