Dow Jones News
23.11.2021 | 15:34
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer successfully issues promissory loan - transaction again significantly oversubscribed

DJ Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer successfully issues promissory loan - transaction again significantly oversubscribed

DGAP-Media / 2021-11-23 / 15:01

Gerresheimer successfully issues promissory loan - transaction again significantly oversubscribed

Duesseldorf, November 23, 2021 - Gerresheimer AG has reached another milestone in the realization of its financing strategy by successfully issuing a new promissory loan. The total volume amounts to EUR 150 m, with the funds helping the company to further improve its financing costs. The transaction was once again significantly oversubscribed due to favorable conditions.

On November 23, 2021, Gerresheimer AG concluded the placement of a new promissory loan to refinance several tranches from previous transactions. Once again, the company managed to improve the already favorable financing conditions. "Gerresheimer remains firmly on a course of profitable, sustainable growth," said Gerresheimer AG Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Bernd Metzner. "Many investors are convinced by our robust business model and want to participate in our long-term success. The new, significantly oversubscribed promissory loan replaces previous obligations while achieving a further improvement in the terms and conditions."

The promissory loan tranches have terms of three and five years and feature fixed and variable rates of interest. The funds from the promissory loans will be used to settle the repayments due in 2022 of certain tranches from previous promissory loan transactions. Repayments for the refinanced promissory loans will be disbursed in September 2022 and November 2022. Up until this point, proceeds from the current promissory loan issue will be utilized to reduce the drawdown on the Gerresheimer AG revolving credit facility. The transaction was supervised by Commerzbank, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg, and UniCredit.

Press contact Jens Kürten Group Senior Director Communication & Marketing T +49 211 6181-250 jens.kuerten@gerresheimer.com

Investor Relations contact Carolin Nadilo Corporate Director Investor Relations T +49 211 6181-220 carolin.nadilo@gerresheimer.com

About Gerresheimer Gerresheimer is the global partner for pharma, biotech, healthcare and cosmetics with a very broad product range for pharmaceutical and cosmetic packaging and drug delivery devices. The company is an innovative solution provider from concept to delivery of the end product. Gerresheimer achieves its ambitious goals through a high level of innovative strength, industrial competence, focus on quality and customers. In developing innovative and sustainable solutions, Gerresheimer relies on a comprehensive international network with numerous innovation and production centers in Europe, America and Asia. Gerresheimer produces close to its customers worldwide with around 10,000 employees and generates annual sales of more than EUR1.4 billion. With its products and solutions, Gerresheimer plays an essential role in people's health and well-being. End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issuer: Gerresheimer AG Key word(s): Finance

2021-11-23 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Company:   Gerresheimer AG 
       Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4 
       40468 Düsseldorf 
       Germany 
Phone:    +49-(0)211/61 81-314 
Fax:     +49-(0)211/61 81-121 
E-mail:    carolin.nadilo@gerresheimer.com 
Internet:   http://www.gerresheimer.com 
ISIN:     DE000A0LD6E6 
WKN:     A0LD6E 
Indices:   MDAX (Aktie) 
Listed:    Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
       Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1251389 
 
End of News  DGAP Media 
=------------

1251389 2021-11-23

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1251389&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 23, 2021 09:01 ET (14:01 GMT)

