DGAP-Ad-hoc: TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH / Key word(s): Bond

TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH: Fulfilment of the conditions precedent in the call notice



23-Nov-2021 / 15:33 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH - Fulfilment of the conditions precedent in the call notice

Essen, 23 November 2021, 14:30 hours - Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH ("TEMPTON") on 5 November 2021 regarding the sending of the call notice re its existing bond (WKN: A2YPE8 / ISIN: NO0010861792).

TEMPTON hereby announces that the conditions in the call notice have been satisfied and that the call of the mentioned bond will take place with settlement date 26 November 2021.

*** End of ad hoc announcement ***

For further information please contact:

For TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH:

Frau Christina Decker

Head of Marketing

TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH

Schürmannstraße 24

45136 Essen

Telefon: +49 201 89479-48

Mail: Christina.Decker@Tempton.de

TEMPTON Investor Relations: https://www.tempton.de/ueber-tempton/investor-relations/

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the ABM Rules.

This stock exchange announcement was published by Frank Seipenbusch, CFO, on 23 November 2021 at 14:30 CEST.

