ORIGYN Foundation valued at $300 million by exclusive set of investors in a select, private round to bring NFTs to life

Strategic raise will launch ORIGYN Foundation's verticals to market in the art, collectibles, digital media and luxury sectors, as well as onboard new industry partners and contribute to authentication R&D

ORIGYN's unique NFT approach digitally certifies the authenticity of objects of value using their own biometry

ORIGYN Foundation, the Swiss nonprofit dedicated to identifying, authenticating and unlocking the powers of ownership for objects of value, has today announced a strategic raise of $20 million. Investors in this round include Bill Ackman's Table Management, Polychain Capital, Paris Hilton, Coinko, Vectr Ventures, Carter Reum, Div Turakhia, GD10 Ventures and more. Ahead of the foundation's public token release, this private round now values ORIGYN at $300 million.

"We're incredibly fortunate and excited to include so many influential names in this funding round. ORIGYN is unique in what it brings to this world. It's a sign of support for what ORIGYN is trying to achieve-using technology to solve for identity, authenticity and proof of ownership. Our partners have seen the opportunity we provide to unlock value for owners and creators," said Daniel Haudenschild, CEO of ORIGYN Entreprise SA, which is the operating entity of ORIGYN Foundation.

Founded in October of 2020, ORIGYN is led by its founding partners and council members Gian Bochsler, Vincent Perriard and Mike Schwartz, as well as by CEO Daniel Haudenschild. The foundation's technology certifies and guarantees the authenticity of physical and digital items using advanced recognition and identification techniques created by leading experts in computer vision, artificial intelligence and decentralized infrastructure. It also unites the greatest contemporary players across select industries to protect, celebrate, elevate and reward creativity through its novel approach to NFTs.

ORIGYN currently operates the following industry verticals:

ORIGYN Art is an exclusive community for the fine art market on the blockchain. This vertical establishes a connection between physical works of art and NFT certificates to create the ultimate marketplace experience for creators, industry professionals, collectors and enthusiasts.

ORIGYN Collectibles is a revolutionary platform designed to empower individuals with shared passions to buy, sell, trade and experience collectors' items. This vertical rewards and celebrates creativity by tokenizing certificates of ownership that verify the uniqueness and authenticity of physical collectibles.

ORIGYN Digital Media is a comprehensive ecosystem built for media creators of all types to activate their social capital. This vertical provides tooling for all forms of experiential content, artifacts and marketplaces for the world's most creative icons and their fans.

ORIGYN Luxury is the only digital certification solution guaranteed to prove authenticity using a luxury object's own biometric features. These digital certificates increase trust between companies and their clients with a paperless solution, guaranteed by ORIGYN, which facilitates the resale of the object. This vertical brings NFTs to life by enabling the object itself to become its own proof of authenticity.

Funding from this round powers the foundation's mission and contributes to the expansion and continuous improvement of ORIGYN's verticals as directed by governing token holders. Additionally, it will be used to fund ongoing R&D and onboard the foundation's growing list of industry partners to the ecosystem.

The ORIGYN authentication platform far surpasses other NFT certification solutions in the market today due to the unique biometric and ownership data included in ORIGYN digital twins, as well as the global guarantee that backs every digital certificate. ORIGYN will officially launch these digital certificates across industry verticals during the first half of 2022. The foundation's utility token, OGY, will also become publicly tradable in 2022. OGY is necessary to engage with the core services of the platform and is used to create and transact certificates of authenticity.

About the ORIGYN Foundation:

The Swiss non-profit foundation ORIGYN uses intelligent technologies, including computer vision and artificial intelligence, on decentralized computing to identify, authenticate and unlock the powers of ownership for objects of value. As the first digital certification platform built on the Internet Computer (IC), ORIGYN and its verticals generate new forms of value for some of the largest consumer asset classes in the world, including art, collectibles, digital media and luxury goods. Founded in Neuchâtel, Switzerland in October of 2020, ORIGYN operates globally in major technology and blockchain hubs around the world. For more information, visit origyn.ch.

