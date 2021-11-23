Labrador Technologies Inc. Announces Revised Date for Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Labrador Technologies Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Labrador") (TSXV:LTX) advises as follows:

Revised Date For Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

The Corporation announces that the date for its annual and special meeting of shareholders has been amended to January 24, 2022 for shareholders of record as of the record date, December 20, 2021.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the record date and meeting date for the Corporation's upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Labrador disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Kaan Camlioglu

Interim CEO, Labrador Technologies Inc.

Phone: (403) 818 1091

Email: kcamlioglu@icloud.com

