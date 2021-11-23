Altasciences, a leading drug development solution company, announced today the completion of a second expansion of their ligand binding laboratory to meet the high demand for quality bioanalytical services. The GLP, GCP laboratory was enlarged to include 52 benches for sample analysis, an enhanced space for cell culture and flow cytometry services, additional extraction rooms for handling all types of tissue matrices, a dedicated CL2 room for handling samples and RG2 material, a balance room for critical reagent and solution preparation, and an extraction space for an additional 50 analysts.

"At Altasciences' One Laboratory Sciences, we accelerate our clients' programs by seamlessly integrating our new state-of-the-art bioanalytical lab with our preclinical and clinical studies," added Dr. Lynne Le Sauteur, Vice President, Laboratory Sciences.

With this expansion, Altasciences' ligand binding assay tripled its square footage and will add to its employee base. Altasciences' goal is to offer clients the opportunity to leverage the significant knowledge and industry experience of our team of scientific experts to develop strategic bioanalytical testing plans to complement their drug development programs.

"Our growing state-of-the-art laboratory will further expand our breadth of expertise and services for ligand binding assays, cell-based assays, flow cytometry, and other specialty assays to support biologics and oligonucleotide drug development," says Dr. Danielle Salha, Senior Director, Immunochemistry Immunology, Ligand Binding Assays.

Altasciences uses innovative and cost-effective approaches to develop or customize ligand binding assays for the quantitative determination of biologics and small-molecule therapeutic products. Altasciences continues to expand its immunogenicity, PK, oligonucleotide, and biomarker testing to its already robust preclinical and clinical study and bioanalysis testing capabilities.

About Altasciences

Altasciences is a forward-thinking, mid-size contract research organization offering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies a proven, flexible approach to preclinical and clinical pharmacology studies, including formulation, manufacturing, and analytical services. For over 25 years, Altasciences has been partnering with sponsors to help support educated, faster, and more complete early drug development decisions. Altasciences' integrated, full-service solutions include preclinical safety testing, clinical pharmacology and proof of concept, bioanalysis, program management, medical writing, biostatistics, clinical monitoring, and data management, all customizable to specific sponsor requirements. Altasciences helps sponsors get better drugs to the people who need them, faster.

