ACCESSWIRE
23.11.2021 | 16:20
Budget Travel Reveals the Coolest Small Towns in America for 2022

To celebrate the launch of its new website and its renewed focus on "Vacations for Real People," Budget Travel announces its classic "Coolest Small Towns in America" list for 2022.

Nashville, TN / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Today, Budget Travel (BudgetTravel.com) announces its rebirth and unveils its famous Coolest Small Towns list for 2022.

This year, Budget Travel highlights small towns that not many people have heard about but have a strong and thriving community. "Our Coolest Small Towns in America series has been going strong for more years than we can count, and it reflects on a couple of our founding beliefs: you don't need to break the bank to have a nice vacation, and the whole is greater than the sum of its parts," said Laura Brown, Budget Travel Editor in Chief.

Budget Travel's 2022 Coolest Small Towns are spread across the country so that it invites users to rediscover America and explore the possibility that their next transformative travel experience might be just around the corner or maybe a day's ride from home.

Meet Budget Travel's Coolest Small Towns for 2022:

  1. Cedar, Florida
  2. Fredericksburg, Texas
  3. Morro Bay, California
  4. Nisswa, Minnesota
  5. North Adams, Massachusets
  6. Red Lodge, Montana
  7. St. Simons Island, Georgia
  8. Tarry Town, New York
  9. Telluride, Colorado
  10. Thibodaux, Louisiana

Read the special coverage on budgettravel.com and discover what makes each of these towns America's coolest in 2022.

About Budget Travel:

Established in 1998 as America's favorite Go-To travel magazine, Budget Travel has inspired and empowered millions of Americans for over two decades to become savvy travelers and see more for less. It is known amongst its readers for being a genuine and down-to-earth publication with the how-to advice they won't find elsewhere: Destinations where the dollar goes the farthest; authentic, under-the-radar tips; and a template for getting the most from each travel experience. In late 2020, the company separated from travel-guidebook publisher Lonely Planet to return to its roots as an independent media startup.

Find Budget Travel online at BudgetTravel.com, and follow it on social media on Pinterest, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and Twitter. For inquiries, please reach out at press@budgettravel.com

