Industrivärden, AB: Communiqué from Industrivärden's 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting concerning cancellation of the Industrivärden shares received from Handelsbanken

An Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in Industrivärden was held on November 23, 2021, at which, amongst other things. the following resolutions were made. The EGM was held only through postal voting in accordance with temporary legislation being in effect in 2021.

The EGM resolved in accordance with the proposals of the Board of Directors on: a) a reduction of the share capital of Industrivärden by an amount of SEK 8,276,922.50 by way of cancellation of the 3,310,769 Class A shares in Industrivärden received by Industrivärden through the distribution by Handelsbanken resolved by Handelsbanken's EGM on October 21, 2021, and b) an increase of the share capital of Industrivärden by way of bonus issue by an amount of SEK 8,276,922.50 through transfer from unrestricted equity, without the issuance of new shares.

Stockholm, Sweden, November 23, 2021

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)

The information was submitted for publication at 4.45 p.m. (CET) on November 23, 2021.

