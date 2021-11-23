Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2021) - Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. (CSE: ATHR) (FSE: 2QZ) ("ATHR" or the "Company") The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has proposed significant changes to its regulation of Small Off-Road Engine (SORE) emissions. CARB has asked for comments from the industry and public ahead of a public hearing to be held on December 9th.

Aether has taken this opportunity to make CARB aware of Aether's cost-effective emissions abatement technology that is capable of removing significant amounts of NO x emissions, assisting the state's climate goals as it transitions to zero-emissions equipment (ZEE).

Aether's response can be found here:

www.arb.ca.gov/lists/com-attach/808-sore2021-WjkCawBsVmgKaVU7.pdf

The company believes SOREs will continue to be utilized long after the transition to ZEE and so sees an opportunity to eliminate harmful air pollution using its inexpensive catalyst technology. Catalysts for SORE emissions need to be relatively small and deal with much higher gas space velocities than most automotive catalytic converters. While addressing the concerns above, a SORE catalytic converter also needs to remain superbly economical. Converters based on platinum group metals (PGMs) can easily cost as much or more as many of the consumer products they're designed to operate within.

Aether's small motors catalyst, in its current un-optimized state, could cut NO x from SOREs immediately by more than half. NO x is responsible for smog and the typical brown cloud that covers larger cities and produces poor air quality. NO x emissions contribute to acid rain and formation of ground-level ozone that can damage ecosystems, animal and plant life. NOx can cause serious health damage to humans, including respiratory diseases - globally 4.2 Million people die prematurely per year from air pollution related health issues. (https://www.who.int/health-topics/air-pollutiontab=tab_1) Of the many categories of SOREs, just garden equipment engines - produce up to 5% of the nation's air pollution and a good deal more in metropolitan areas. (https://cleantechnica.com/2021/10/13/its-time-to-ban-gas-powered-landscaping-equipment/)

Aether believes that CARB's movement on SOREs will send a message to OEMs and lead them to look to catalyst innovation to cut their emissions. Aether's solution right now is cost effective and conveys a significant, measurable environmental benefit. The Company will accelerate its business development efforts in the small motors space - making regulators and OEMs aware of technology that can make a real air quality difference at a benign economic cost.

ABOUT AETHER:

Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. is focused on providing an order of magnitude cost reduction in automotive catalytic converter catalyst, while meeting, or exceeding government emission standards. Aether is working to quickly advance its technology through rapid screening of new material combinations. While Aether's primary focus has been automotive applications, the company is also developing catalysts to address small motors emissions - a significant contributor to urban air pollution.

