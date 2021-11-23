Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2021) - Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC) and Hoffmann-La Roche Limited (Roche Canada) today announced a $50,000 Scholarship in Artificial Intelligence and Population Health for the Dalla Lana School of Public Health (DLSPH) at the University of Toronto. IMC made an initial pledge of $25,000 to mark the tenure of outgoing IMC Board Chair and Roche Canada President and CEO Ronnie Miller, who served a two-year term from 2019 to 2021. Roche Canada graciously made a matching pledge of $25,000.

The scholarship will span a five-year period beginning in the Fall of 2022. It will be awarded to a master's- or PhD-level graduate student who is developing research and training in artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science to improve population health and health system performance. The scholarship will help DLSPH to innovate in the creation of population health solutions and will support the next generation of public health leaders in creating transformative change.

Founded in 1926, the Dalla Lana School of Public Health is internationally renowned for its programs and experts. Its community of scientists, teachers, students, practitioners, policy makers and citizens create new knowledge, advance practice and guide the way to better, more equitable health outcomes in Canada and around the world.

Roche Canada is at the forefront of innovative advances in AI for healthcare reform. In 2020, the company launched a centre of excellence in artificial intelligence called AI with Roche (AIR), which combines the expertise of three national AI organizations: Amii, Mila and the Vector Institute. AIR is a collaborative effort that creates AI-based solutions to optimize and reduce the cost of healthcare delivery, improve health outcomes, and enable Canada to efficiently respond to opportunities and challenges in the healthcare system.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have engaged with the AI community and have seen the power and potential of AI and data science to address global and local health challenges. AI and machine learning will continue to dictate the future of a more efficient, more connected and better equipped healthcare system. Roche is proud to support the next generation of AI and machine learning experts from the Dalla Lana School of Public Health as they create increasingly innovative solutions that promote healthier populations." Ronnie Miller, Outgoing IMC Board Chair.

"The past two years saw unprecedented public health challenges. And while we continue to work through the pandemic, it is the interest, advancements and research by member companies like Roche Canada that will prepare us for the future. The growing adoption of AI and machine learning is driving exciting solutions that increase precision and versatility and ensure more patient-centric healthcare experiences. This scholarship will help the Dalla Lana School of Public Health support ground-breaking advances and future world-class leaders in the field of AI and population health for years to come." Pamela Fralick, President, Innovative Medicines Canada.

"Collaboration and partnerships are essential to accelerate discovery for the benefit of the public health sector. My deepest thanks to IMC and Roche Canada for this generous contribution to the Dalla Lana School of Public Health. AI and machine learning are vital tools to support and improve the efficiency of care delivery, healthcare access, and patient outcomes. This grant will enable our School to continue improving our impact on public health and health systems in Canada and around the globe." Adalsteinn (Steini) Brown, Professor and Dean at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health.





About Innovative Medicines Canada

Innovative Medicines Canada is the national association representing the voice of Canada's innovative pharmaceutical industry. The association advocates for policies that enable the discovery, development, and delivery of innovative medicines and vaccines to improve the lives of all Canadians and supports the members' commitment to being a valued partner in the Canadian healthcare system. "The association represents 48 companies who invest nearly $1.2-billion in R&D annually, fueling Canada's knowledge-based economy, while contributing $8-billion to Canada's economy. Guided by the Code of Ethical Practices, all members work with governments, private payers, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders in a highly ethical manner.

About Roche Canada

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics, as well as growing capabilities in the area of data-driven medical insights, help Roche deliver truly personalized healthcare. Roche Canada was founded in 1931, and employs more than 1,800 people across the country through its Pharmaceuticals division in Mississauga, Ontario as well as its Diagnostics and Diabetes Care divisions in Laval, Quebec.





