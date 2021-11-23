Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2021) - Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC) is pleased to announce that Cole C. Pinnow, President, Pfizer Canada ULC, has been elected Chair of its Board of Directors.

"Cole worked tirelessly over the past two years alongside IMC's outgoing Chair Ronnie Miller, to bring together IMC's members, government, patients and other stakeholders to collaborate in the fight against COVID-19," said Pamela Fralick, President of IMC, at the association's annual general meeting. "As we emerge from such a challenging time in Canada and globally, Cole's transition from Vice-Chair to leadership as Chair and his commitment to collaboration and passion for our industry will continue to serve IMC, its members and, most important, Canadians."

Mr. Pinnow has more than 20 years experience in the innovative medicines sector. He began his career as a microbiologist at Abbott Laboratories, before joining Pfizer. His experience in R&D, manufacturing, business development, and other global leadership roles provides him with a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing the Canadian life sciences sector.

"The pandemic has shown us just how vital the innovative medicines sector is to Canadians' health and well being," said Mr. Pinnow. "Thanks to Ronnie Miller's leadership over the last two years our industry has never been more aligned or more focused on what we need to do. We want to build a strong, sustainable life sciences ecosystem in partnership with the government and other stakeholders in the private sector that will benefit all Canadians."

In his remarks to members at the AGM, Mr. Pinnow identified his priorities for his term as Board Chair.

"The innovative medicines sector must continue to engage collaboratively with all of our stakeholders, especially government, about what is required to build the life sciences sector we need in Canada," said Pinnow. "There are interdependences between different policies, such as changes to the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board, which will have a detrimental impact to the resiliency of Canada. We must build on the successes we've made throughout the pandemic and apply the lessons we have learned. In addition to our policy challenges, we will advance diversity, equity and inclusion as a priority. We must do more to ensure that our industry mirrors the patients we serve and that we improve our ability to address healthcare disparities."

Mr. Pinnow will serve a two-year term as Board Chair.

Innovative Medicines Canada Board of Directors:

Cole Pinnow, President, Pfizer Canada ULC (Chair)



Brian Heath, Vice President and General Manager, Amgen Canada Inc. (Vice-Chair)



Melissa Koomey, Vice President & General Manager, Gilead Sciences Canada, Inc. (Treasurer)



Jorge Bartolome, President, Janssen Inc.



Ed Dybka, General Manager, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals Canada, Inc.



Faris El Refaie, President and General Manager, GSK Canada, GlaxoSmithKline Inc.



Jody Engel, Canada Country Manager, Knight Therapeutics Inc.



Rute Fernandes, General Manager, Takeda Canada Inc.



Alok Kanti, President & CEO, Bayer Inc.



Christian Macher, County President, and General Manager Oncology, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc.



Ronnie Miller, President and CEO, Hoffmann-La Roche Limited



Lisa Mullett, General Manager, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc.



Rhonda Pacheco, President & General Manager, Eli Lilly Canada Inc.



Tracey Ramsay, Vice President & General Manager, AbbVie Corporation



Frank Stramaglia, General Manager, Astellas Pharma Canada, Inc.

About Innovative Medicines Canada

Innovative Medicines Canada is the national association representing the voice of Canada's innovative pharmaceutical industry. The association advocates for policies that enable the discovery, development, and delivery of innovative medicines and vaccines to improve the lives of all Canadians and supports the members' commitment to being a valued partner in the Canadian healthcare system. "The association represents 48 companies who invest nearly $1.2-billion in R&D annually, fueling Canada's knowledge-based economy, while contributing $8-billion to Canada's economy. Guided by the Code of Ethical Practices, all members work with governments, private payers, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders in a highly ethical manner.

