StorMagic, simplifying storage and security from the edge to the core, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software for its offering, StorMagic SvSAN.The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. StorMagic was recognized as a Niche Player in the previous years. We've been recognized as a Visionary for the first time in this annual research from Gartner.

StorMagic SvSAN is uniquely suited for edge sites, SMBs and small datacenters. The virtual SAN software is built on three key requirements from customers: simplicity, affordability and flexibility and can be deployed from one to 1,000 sites. It is compatible with any standard x86 server and hypervisor for flexibility, and protects budgets by only requiring two servers compared to three or more servers needed with competing HCI software solutions. StorMagic continues to expand globally through partnerships with HPE, Hivecell, APC by Schneider Electric and a network of more than 500 channel partners.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables customers to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs.

"StorMagic is thrilled to be recognized for a fourth year in a row in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software, and honored to be recognized for the first time in the Visionary Quadrant," said Danial Beer, CEO of StorMagic. "We believe this positioning is a testament to our dedication and focus on solving customer dilemmas and meeting their specific requirements at the edge. StorMagic believes that its acknowledgement as a Visionary within this research is another proof point that we continue to find new ways to solve customer's edge data problems in innovative ways."

¹Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software, 2021", Jeffrey Hewitt, Philip Dawson, Julia Palmer and Tony Harvey, 17th November, 2021.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About StorMagic

StorMagic is making the complex simple for edge computing environments and leading the industry in bringing the edge to the core. Our storage and security products are flexible, robust, easy to use and cost-effective, without sacrificing enterprise-class features, for organizations with one to thousands of sites. SvSAN is a highly available two-node virtual SAN designed for hyperconverged edge and small datacenter sites. SvKMS is an encryption key manager for edge, datacenter and cloud. ARQvault is the first active intelligent repository and gathers data anywhere, stores it forever, and finds it fast. StorMagic customers around the world have deployed our solutions in thousands of sites to store, protect and use edge data and significantly lower costs. Visit www.stormagic.com.

