Eleven Speakers and Advisors Represented by Stern Strategy Group Recognized by Thinkers 50

Honorees include first place ranking Amy Edmondson, and Digital Thinking Award recipient Sinan Aral

ISELIN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Stern Speakers & Advisors, a division of Stern Strategy Group® that connects businesses and other organizations with the top authorities and social change agents at the forefront of today's most pressing issues and tomorrow's trends, today announced that 11 speakers and advisors on its roster were honored by the annual Thinkers50 rankings of management thinkers.

"We're incredibly proud of all our speakers and advisors who were honored this year by Thinkers50," said Daniel Stern, Managing Director of Stern Speakers & Advisors. "Our mission is to connect organizations with the most dynamic, cutting-edge and visionary experts in their given fields, and it's our job to ensure we offer the best of the best. I think the inclusion of so many members of our roster in this year's Thinkers50 rankings shows that our speakers and advisors really fit that criteria, and I humbly extend my own congratulations to the individuals who make our services possible."

The 2021 rankings included Amy Edmondson, Novartis Professor of Leadership and Management at Harvard Business School and bestselling author of "The Fearless Organization" (2018), as the top management thinker in the world for her research and expertise on psychological safety and team learning in the workplace. "I am grateful for this tremendous honor, and well aware that I stand on the shoulders of, and shoulder to shoulder with, hundreds of amazing management thinkers, without whom I could not have been able to do the work I had the privilege to do," said Edmondson. "I'm awed by the responsibility of management - and thus of management thinkers - to make organizations and society work for all. There is much work to be done!"

Sinan Aral, award-winning author of "The Hype Machine" (2020), MIT professor and director of MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy, and global authority on business analytics and how information spreads through social networks, was also honored with the Digital Thinking Award. This award recognizes thinkers whose work focuses on how digital transformation has impacted the world of work and beyond.

In addition to Edmondson and Aral, the following Stern speakers and advisors were recognized by Thinkers50:

Linda Hill: Chair of the Leadership Initiative and Professor of Business Administration, Harvard Business School, and worldwide expert on leadership and diversity-driven innovation

Marshall Van Alstyne: Professor of Management at Boston University and leading authority on two-sided markets focused on helping organizations thrive in the platform economy

Geoff Parker: Professor of Engineering at Dartmouth and leading expert on network economics and platform business strategies

Erik Brynjolfsson: Professor and Senior Fellow at Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI (HAI), and foremost authority on technology's effect on business strategy, productivity, performance, digital commerce and intangible assets

Andrew McAfee: Principal research scientist at MIT and co-founder of MIT's Initiative on the Digital Economy

Hal Gregersen: Senior Lecturer in Leadership and Innovation at MIT Sloan School of Management and global authority on harnessing the power of inquiry to creatively solve problems

Gianpiero Petriglieri: Associate Professor of Organizational Behavior at INSEAD and expert on leadership and learning in the age of "nomadic professionalism"

Megan Reitz: Professor of Leadership and Dialogue at Ashridge Executive Education at Hult Business School and authority on psychological safety and employee empowerment

Amy Webb: Founder of the Future Today Institute, world-renowned futurist and leading authority on forecasting and strategic foresight for business

Stern Speakers & Advisors has had a history of representing management experts and thinkers who have been honored by Thinkers50, including Harvard Business School's Michael E. Porter and the late Clayton Christensen, developer of the theory of disruptive innovation.

To see the full Thinkers50 2021 rankings, see here. To learn more about connecting with one of the honored management thinkers above, contact Stern Speakers & Advisors.

About Stern Speakers & Advisors

A division of Stern Strategy Group®, Stern Speakers & Advisors exclusively represents the foremost experts in the world for their advisory and speaking work. A trusted ally to global organizations looking for new ways to address change, maximize their impact and plan smarter for the future, we are more than a speakers bureau: our clients help on a deeper level through one-on-one or small group consulting arrangements, executive counseling, customized workshops or a hybrid of these offerings, depending on the goals and needs of an organization. Their effective frameworks offer organizations a powerful opportunity to disrupt their industries and gain a competitive edge while addressing urgent societal issues.

CONTACT:

Whitney Jennings

Marketing Manager, Stern Speakers & Advisors

WJennings@sternstrategy.com

+1-908-325-3868

SOURCE: Stern Strategy Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/674367/Eleven-Speakers-and-Advisors-Represented-by-Stern-Strategy-Group-Recognized-by-Thinkers-50