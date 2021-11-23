BioInvent International: BioInvent Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on BI-1206

LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV)

Friday, December 17 at 1 pm ET (7 pm CET)

BI-1206 is a Potential Treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Solid Tumors

BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on BI-1206, a potential treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and solid tumors, on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 1:00pmET/7:00pmCET.

The webcast will feature KOL Michael Wang, M.D., from the MD Anderson Cancer Center, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) and Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL).

BioInvent's management team will provide an update on the ongoing BI-1206 clinical studies for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and solid tumors, including an overview of the NHL data presented at ASH on December 11.

BI-1206 is BioInvent's lead drug candidate and is currently being investigated in two trials. One is evaluating the BI-1206 combination with rituximab for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; and the other evaluates BI-1206 in combination with anti-PD1 therapy Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) in solid tumors.

BI-1206 is a monoclonal antibody that selectivity binds to FcγRIIB (CD32B). By blocking FcγRIIB, BI-1206 can recover and enhance the activity of rituximab or other anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies in the treatment of NHL. In addition, BI-1206 has the potential to reduce resistance to PD-1 immune checkpoint blockade, providing a new way to enhance anti-tumor immune responses in patients with solid tumors.

Luhua (Michael) Wang, M.D. is a Professor in the department of Lymphoma & Myeloma at MD Anderson. Dr. Wang obtained his M.D. from Shandong Medical University and M.S. from Beijing University, Medical School. He completed his clinical training as a resident at Norwalk Hospital, Norwalk, Connecticut, and as a Fellow in Oncology and in Hematology at MD Anderson.

Dr. Wang has published more than 150 peer-reviewed papers and presented his work at meetings nationally and internationally. He is the current Director of Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL) Program of Excellence and Co-Director of Clinical Trials at MD Anderson.

During the past 15 years, he has focused on preclinical and clinical research and established an MCL-SCID-hu mouse model, which is the first human primary MCL animal model for the study of the biology and treatment of MCL. Dr. Wang has pioneered the work to improve the treatment of patients with MCL, including the introduction of BTK inhibitors such as ibrutinib and acalabrutinib in the treatment algorithm, and has performed extensive work with CAR-T cells for the treatment of these patients. His work has been published in the most prestigious medical journals such as the NEJM and the Lancet. He is currently the PI of the B-Cell Lymphoma Moon Shot Program at MD Anderson.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently three drug candidates in four ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow on Twitter: @BioInvent.

The press release contains statements about the future, consisting of subjective assumptions and forecasts for future scenarios. Predictions for the future only apply as the date they are made and are, by their very nature, in the same way as research and development work in the biotech segment, associated with risk and uncertainty. With this in mind, the actual outcome may deviate significantly from the scenarios described in this press release.

