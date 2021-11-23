Regulatory News:

On 15th November 2021 last, the Vicat Group (Paris:VCT) signed a €250 million financing agreement, taking the form of a Private Placement with leading US investors (USPP).

This financing agreement consists of two tranches:

The first, for an amount of €100 million, with a maturity of 10 years, at a fixed rate of 1.27%;

The second for €150 million, with a maturity of 15 years, at a fixed rate of 1.57%.

This financing operation will enable the Group to strengthen the liquidity of its balance sheet, extend the overall maturity of its debt, and reduce the Group's average debt ratio (2.23% compared to 2.82% previously, on a pro forma basis excluding IFRS16 debt).

Next publication date:

2021 full-year results on 15th February 2022 after markets close.

About Vicat group

The Vicat Group employs over 9,000 employees and generated consolidated sales of €2.805 billion in 2020, coming from its production businesses in, Cement, Concrete Aggregates and Other Products Services. The Group operates in twelve countries: France, Switzerland, Italy, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, Senegal, Mali, Mauritania, Kazakhstan, India and Brazil. Some 64% of its sales are generated outside France. The Vicat Group, a family business, is the heir to an industrial tradition dating back to 1817, when Louis Vicat invented artificial cement. Founded in 1853, the Vicat Group now operates three core lines of business: Cement, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregates, as well as other activities related to these core businesses.

About the Louis Vicat Foundation

Created in 2017 for the bicentenary of the invention of artificial cement, the Foundation has set itself the following objectives: the promotion of scientific and technical culture, the preservation and enhancement of heritage, education and solidarity. In this respect, in 2020 the Foundation carried out a series of inclusive projects for the benefit of people with disabilities and under-employed populations. The year 2021 will be the year of women.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211123005902/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

Stéphane Bisseuil:

Tel. 33 1 58 86 86 05

stephane.bisseuil@vicat.fr

Press Contacts:

Marie-Raphaëlle Robinne

Tel. +33 4 74 27 58 04

marie-raphaelle.robinne@vicat.fr